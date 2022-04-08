The first step of what ZeroNox has expressed as its vision of “electrifying fleets globally” is underway. And it's taking place right here in Porterville.
“Let's become the Silicon Valley of green energy,” said ZeroNox CEO Vonn Christenson about what he would like to see happen in Porterville. “That's the vision we have.”
A major step to that vision has been taken with ZeroNox entering into a memorandum of understanding with the Jospong Group of Companies in Ghana, which has more than 60 subsidiaries. Among the subsidiaries Jospong has is its waste management company Zoomlion.
ZeroNox will work directly with Zoomlion to convert a large feet of its sanitation trucks to electric vehicles. The plan is for ZeroNox to convert 1,000 of its sanitation trucks into electric vehicles that serve Ghana as well as other countries in Africa.
A presentation on the agreement was held on Thursday at the ZeroNox warehouse on South Main in Porterville that was housing a large number of utility-type electric vehicles Christenson noted have been sold and would eventually be delivered. ZeroNox began in 2017 as a company to help the ag industry convert its heavy vehicles into vehicles that used cleaner energy and were more cost-effective.
But ZeroNox has already grown into a business that works with many companies across the country — and now the world. Among the companies ZeroNox has entered into agreements with is LAX, Baird, Ritz-Carlton and Universal Studios.
Among the vehicles ZeroNox develops are electric hospitality-luxury shuttles for companies like Universal Studios along with its work utility vehicles. ZeroNox is also one of only a few companies that develop forklifts powered by lithiom-ion batteries.
Numerous representatives from the city, county and state and from ZeroNox participated in the presentation on Thursday. Representatives from Jospong were at the ZeroNox warehouse and online from Ghana participating in the presentation as well.
The MOU will be implemented in three phases. The first phase will be a pilot program in which two of Zoomlion's trucks to be converted into electric vehicles.
Then the second phase will be the conversion of 1,000 of Zoomlion's trucks into electric vehicles. This will be done through ZeroNox's electrification kits – E-kits — consisting of their electric powertrain platforms which will be installed on the trucks.
The third phase will consist of ZeroNox distribution hubs be placed throughout Africa. This phase includes ZeroNox's telematics system which representatives from both ZeroNox and Jospong said they were excited about because it will monitor the entire fleet of electric trucks to make sure they're operating as efficiently as possible.
The deal is projected to generate $130 million in revenue for ZeroNox. The conversion of the fleet of 1,000 trucks to electric vehicles is projected to save Jospong $84,000 per vehicle over five years in maintenance costs.
The projected fuel savings for the fleet is $223,000 per vehicle every year over five years. The projected total savings in fuel and maintenance costs is $288 million.
It's also projected converting the fleet will reduce the amount of CO2 in the atmosphere by 400 metric tons per vehicle over 500 years. That's the equivalent of what 18 million trees would reduce.
Financing for the project will be considerable but the Green Climate Fund could provide up to 50 percent of the financing through its grant program. Since 2015, the Green Climate Fund has provided grants for 192 projects which has reduced CO2 emissions by 2 billion tons across the world.
Loans will also be used to fund the project. It's projected all of the financing will be covered in a little more than three years, which is considered to be extremely fast. An analysis has also projected the venture will outpace the Stock Market average by 10.47 percent.
ZeroNox will also train Jospong employees in the installing and the maintenance of the E-kits into the fleet.