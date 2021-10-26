The ballfield at Zalud Park was virtually entirely flooded on Monday. As of 5 p.m. Monday, there was 1.28 inches of rain brought by the storm that began early Monday morning as measured by the Porterville Municipal Airport.
Zalud Lake
- THE RECORDER recorder@portervillerecorder.com
-
- Updated
- Comments
Latest News
- Porterville Police investigating attempted murder
- Cinema Styles: In the light of day, Midsommar scares
- League champs Monache, Summit set for playoffs
- Rotary Club of Porterville celebrates 100 years of Service Above Self
- BMS Band has another big day at Fowler
- Porterville Police investigate shooting, schools locked down as precaution
- Zalud Lake
- Kraken rout: Seattle topples Montreal 5-1 for first home win
Most Popular
Articles
- Protest held against student vaccine mandate
- Rotarian Howell turning 100 as Porterville Rotary Club celebrates 100th year
- Porterville Police investigate shooting, schools locked down as precaution
- Trial for teens accused in library fire set to begin November 18
- Three juveniles accused of attempted arson arrested
- Springville native to challenge McCarthy
- Kyleen Mitchell crowned Veterans Homecoming Queen
- A new Frontier for SHS; It keeps rolling, faces tough playoff task
- Veterans Day Parade to be televised by Channel 24
- Gill, Guthrie honored by Cattlewomen, Cattlemen
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.