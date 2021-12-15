Zalud Park again became Zalud Lake with the latest storm on Tuesday as the park was again flooded. As of 1 p.m. Tuesday, Porterville Municipal Airport had measured Tuesday's storm to have brought 1.08 inches in rainfall. By early Tuesday morning the storm had already brought two to four feet of snow above 5,000 feet and five to eight feet of snow at higher elevations. The National Weather Service forecasted today to be clear, but chilly, with a high of 48. A smaller storm is expected early to late Thursday morning, with less than a tenth of an inch in the forecast. Overnight lows will remain low in the mid-30s through Friday night.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments