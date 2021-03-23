After more than of year of having to be closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, one of Porterville's most beloved treasures is opening again.
The Zalud House will open on Thursday, March 25 and will resume its normal hours as it will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. Admission is $1 for children and $3 for adults. City of Porterville Parks and Leisure Services Director Donnie Moore announced on Monday morning the Zalud House will open on Thursday while following state guidelines.
Now that Tulare County is in the red tier, museums, including the Zalud House, can open at 25 percent capacity.
The Zalud House was built in 1891 and is unique in that it hasn't undergone remodeling. The house is also unique for its mansard roof.
The house is one of the few houses in the nation that's furnished entirely with the original owners' possessions. The Zalud House is listed in the National Historical Registry of Old Houses and in the National Register of Historic Places. The Zalud House is also known for its rose garden.
To prevent wait times when visiting the Zalud House, tour reservations are encouraged. Reservations can be made by calling the Parks and Leisure office at (559) 791-7695.
With the Zalud House opening it's expected the Porterville Historical Museum will open soon as well. While no date has been set, the museum's board will be meeting this week. “We'll make a plan to open up,” said museum treasurer Susan Uptain about discussing when to open when the board meets.
PARK PAVILIONS, PICNIC TABLES
In addition to the Zalud House, the City of Porterville Parks and Leisure Services Department announced pavilions and picnic tables in parks will reopen on Saturday, March 27.
Red tier guidelines will be in effect which allow no more than three separate households to be at park facilities. Masks and social distancing will be required.
The Parks and Leisure office will begin to take reservations for park pavilions and picnic areas on Wednesday, March 24 at 7:30 a.m. Reservations will be accepted on a first come, first served basis and can be made online or in-person by visiting the office at 15 E. Thurman Ave. The office is open Monday-Friday, 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
Covered pavilion rentals start at $60 per day and picnic area rentals start at $40 per day. Alcohol tags and amplified noise permits will be required when applicable. Bounce houses won't be permitted at this time.
YOUTH AND ADULTS SPORTS
Youth and adult sports leagues may resume af after submitting the proper paperwork to the Parks and Leisure office. The required paperwork includes a COVID-19Action Plan detailing how an organization will comply with all state and local health guidelines.
Outdoor recreational basketball at Zalud Park and Fallen Heroes Park is still not permitted in the Red Tier. The facilities will reopen when Tulare County enters the next phase of reopening under the Orange Tier.
For more information, visit www.ci.porterville.ca.us/depts/ParksandLeisure/, call (559) 791-7695 or follow Parks and Leisure Services on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
GALAXY 9 THEATER
Porterville's Galaxy 9 Theatre opened again on Friday. The theater will be open on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays for the time being.
“We’re committed to providing a safe place for our team to work and our guests to enjoy the best entertainment experience in town,” the theater said in a released statement.
The Galaxy Theatre has opened as part of the CinemaSafe program. The theater stated many of the adopted protocols exceed federa, state and local requirements and theater capacities have been reduced to follow local and state guidelines. In the red tier movie theaters are allowed to open at 25 percent capacity.
All employees and guests over 2 years old are always required to wear a facemask unless eating or drinking in the theater. Showtimes have been staggered and spread out to reduce the number of people in the lobby and hallways at any given time.
All employees have undergone additional COVID training. They have their temperature checked and fill out a health survey at the beginning of every shift.
Employees are also continually cleaning and sanitizing all touch points in the building throughout the day. Employees will wash their hands a minimum of once every hour.
Galaxy Theatre will also be showing classic films with tickets for those films costing $5. The theater is also offering private screenings starting at $99.
Tickets are currently on sale for Raya and the Last Dragon, Tom & Jerry, Chaos Walking and Godzilla Vs. Kong. For more information visit https://www.galaxytheatres.com/movie-theater/porterville