Between 75 to 100 members of E. Clampus Vitus and the public gathered outside the Zalud House Museum on Saturday to witness the installation and dedication of a hitching post donated by the Rayami Family to the museum as well as a monument marker installed by ECV to commemorate the Zalud House and the long-standing history of the family in Porterville and Tulare County.
Jonny Pruitt, ECV Grand Humbug said, “This is kind of a special event. The ECV has remodeled the Zalud House carriage house and they asked if we could acquire a hitching post for the museum to replace the original redwood post that had rotted away.
“After much searching, I met the Rayami Family, who live at 3rd Street and Thurman, who donated one of their hitching posts to the museum. Buzz (Stephen) from the Porterville Monument Works made and donated the plaque for the post, as well as making the stone for the monument.”
Heather Huerta, Zalud House curator, said, “I really appreciate everyone coming out to the Zalud House. I’ve been the curator since 2010.”
Huerta explained Pearle Zalud the youngest daughter of John and Mary Zalud, who came from a family of Bohemian immigrants, lived in the house for 81 years. She passed away in 1970, but bequeathed the house and 15 acres to the City of Porterville, to build a park in memory of her brother Edward.
The Zalud House Museum is entirely furnished with the Zalud family possessions, personal art and collections from around the world, and it offers a glimpse into the past for the contemporary community.
Huerta spoke at length about the house, and said Pearle planned early to have it made into a museum for people to enjoy.
She said the Zalud family owned a lot of property, and late in her life Pearle made sure there was an endowment to the City to take care of the house.
That’s long since gone, but Porterville Parks and Leisure Services and the city have fundraisers like Pioneer Days and the Paranormal Tours at the Zalud House Museum that pay for the museum and grounds upkeep.
Huerta thanked the members of ECV for all their time and energy to help maintain the Zalud House, she said, “Thank you for all your efforts and energy.”
The ECV has replaced fences, bricks, rebuilt the carriage house and will be doing further work on the old home and museum in the future.
Huerta said getting the hitching post was special and thanked the Rayami Family for their generous donation to the museum and Pruitt for the monument dedicating the Zalud House Museum.
Hussain Rayami wanted to mention his daughter Zahra, who would have been at the dedication, was playing tennis for Porterville High School.
A local visitor said, “The City of Porterville and Tulare County are lucky to have a community club that is willing to work on the maintenance of buildings and local history.”