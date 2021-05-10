By ESTHER AVILA
Addyson Williams, Aivah Thulin, and Aryiah Thulin could be heard laughing and talking enthusiastically as they walked away from a small airplane that had just landed Saturday morning at the Porterville Municipal Airport.
It was all part of EEA’s – Experimental Aircraft Association’s – Young Eagles Flights, a program launched in 1992 dedicated to giving youth, ages 8-17, their first ride in an airplane.
"He showed me what to do and let me fly in Strathmore,” said Aivah, 11, about the pilot. “It was pretty good. At first I was a little nervous but after he told me to go up and I was above the mountain, it got easier because there was no mountain. I loved it.”
Her younger sister, Ariyiah, 8, said at one point the plane dipped fast and it scared her.
“I thought we were going to crash,” Ariyiah said.
Louise Sanders, the sisters’ great grandmother who has brought other grandchildren in the past, laughed and said they would do it again in a heartbeat if given the opportunity.
“It’s great for the kids. I hope they get into it and learn how to fly,” Sanders said.
Ariyiah said it was her first time up in an airplane and she too loved it.
It was a sentiment heard again and again from children as they exited their aircraft.
“I loved it. There was a sharp turn and my body went like this,” David Gentry, 13, said as he demonstrated by jerking his body to the side. “I want to be a stunt pilot. I love taking risks. My favorite part was when I was going up, it felt like I was being forced down into my seat.”
Gentry, who heard about the event after attending the Red Star event at the airport in April, had gone up on a plane earlier in the day and was now waiting for his sister, 12 year-old Madaline, to return from her flight.
“It’s a great program,” said Rodney Gentry, their father, a pilot himself.
Pilots offer their time and planes to offer the unique experience for youth, he said.
“I feel like it’s a great experience for kids and I am grateful for the community that they’re able to put this on for the kids,” said Jessica Krigbaum after her daughter, Lexi, 8, returned from her flight. “She’s always wanted to go on an airplane and I thought this was a great opportunity for her to experience it.”
In all, seven pilots volunteered to help, with the majority of them from Porterville, said Miles Elliott, Porterville EAA President, Chapter 1547.
The main organization tries to interest youth in aviation in anticipation of a shortage in upcoming years. And it doesn’t involved just pilots, Elliott said.
“Some kids like airplanes but flying is not for them,” Elliott said. “There’s other jobs involving aviation – traffic control, maintenance, airport management.”
By letting them ride, and letting some students take control of the aircraft, Elliott said the EAA hopes it sparks interest in the youth.
“From here they will fly to Strathmore, Frazier Valley, over the lake and back,” Elliott said.
Lexi Krigbaum beamed as she walked away from her experience.
“I saw a giant lake,” she said. “It was my first time ever on a plane. I was nervous but after it took off, I loved it.”