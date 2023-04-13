Summit Collegiate High School hosted a Youth Summit titled "You Matter" on Wednesday where students from Summit Charter Intermediate Academy and Burton Middle School attended the summit.
Jason Porter, vice principal at SCHS said the counselors had gone an extra mile to set up the summit, and Principal Martin Medina, thanked their Social Emotional Support team for putting the summit together. The various breakout sessions would provide mindfulness activities, information, and insights so students could develop skills to help them cope with their feelings.
There was a Motivational Speech by VAPA Lead Teacher Daniella Lovato about some of her experiences as an 8th grade student and what she had to go through. She said it’s commonplace to always ask someone how they’re doing, during the day, and people always say they’re fine, whether they are or not.
People always say they're fine, even if there’s something going on at home, at school or in their personal lives, said Lovato. Some of the students from the VAPA Program performed a silent skit showing people and their emotions, and how to empathize and help each other. It was nicely done.
Lovato spoke about how people create walls to protect their feelings and create masks for themselves, and how she was able to break down the walls and masks she'd created with the help of a kind and caring teacher.
She said middle school and high school students all have access to counselors, aides, and there’s plenty of access to help available. "There is a difference between life and pretending and people who love you for who you are," Lovato said.
She had a student kick down a "paper wall" and he said it "was great."
"You guys matter," said Lovato.
One of the breakout sessions was "Your Mind Matters" which was led by Yasmin Prado a Licensed Marriage Family Therapist and Amanda Southhard. They had students listen to music without lyrics and draw. During the session everyone looked at various drawings, and with permission interpreted the emotions expressed in the various drawings. One student drew a hamburger, and everyone guessed he was hungry. He said he'd skipped lunch.
Another student drew herself, with band-aids on her legs. Everyone thought she was hurt, or happy because she was smiling. She was portraying she was strong.
Both Prado and Southard suggested the students incorporate the activity with their siblings and family, listening to music and expressing their emotions and feelings.
The summit was held to talk about students’ minds as one can care for others and not themselves,” said Andrea Morales and Kayla Kelley from California Family Crisis Center and they spoke about what the agency does, serving women and children, and men in crisis. The breakout session was about Relationships, and how to determine if one was in a healthy relationship, or not and how to build a good relationship being comfortable with someone, with trust, honesty, independence, kindness, respect, and more. They listed the signs of an unhealthy relationship: intensity, defensiveness, isolation, sabotage, belittling, guilt trips, etc.
The women from CCFCC had students draw their self portraits, and said they would remain private unless they wanted to share them. They explained the portraits could reflect one’s family, interests, values, or even things not valued.
Nia Cuevas, 13, in 8th grade said, "I really liked this whole event. It is really cool that they have this event where we can be ourselves and no one can judge us. I also think if they did this more often, people would realize that if they just talked to each other more often they'd understand, and that physical contact and talking to each other face to face, not on the phone, is really important."
There were about 15 to 20 counselors, district support staff, as well as Irene Ortega, the CTE Director, with Shawn Davila, Administrative Assistant who organized and created the whole Youth Summit.
“One goal was to highlight students' social emotional wellbeing with a focus on mind, body, and wellness, and give and show students they have access to resources and opportunities for growth in various areas including college and career readiness,” VAPA instructor Jennifer Cannella said.
"BSD always holds the best events to make sure that the students know that they matter. This youth summit was a great event to introduce students to resources and ways to cope with life.”
The other presentations, or break out sessions covered were "Your Wellness Matters, Your Expression Matters, Your Mind Matters, Your Choices Matter, Your Relationships Matter, Your Decisions Matter, Your Safety Matters, Your Voice Matters, and Your Future Matters.
After attending the presentations, students could enjoy a resource fair, where information was available from various agencies, as well as fun activities, snacks and food before the Summit officially ended at 5 p.m.