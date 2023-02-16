Family HealthCare Network and Burton School District hosted the 2nd annual Future Ready Conference on Wednesday at the Tulare County Office of Education in Visalia.
Between 100 and 120 sophomores from Summit Collegiate High School attended the conference gaining insight into the modern work world, learning about resume building, financial literacy, social media safety, and building social emotional confidence as well as enjoying a stellar keynote speech by Nate Wobrock, founder of Hoops Preschool.
There were also raffles for prizes, t-shirts, and gifts for students during the day, sponsored by Family HealthCare Network. Burton School District’s mission is to empower confident and successful students — whether they choose to attend college or enter the workforce after high school.
Wobrock spoke about the tools used in his old fashioned toolbox; time, open mind, ownership, listening, and being stretched.
He said, "We are all here for ourselves today, and to get away from school."
He spoke about working with Irene Ortega and about learning how to reach sophomore students and inspire them.
He asked students who they spend their time with, and how much time they spend with friends, parents, and family. He spoke about who were the people who had influenced them the most, be it a teacher, musicians, or coaches "I'm here to talk to you about tools. TIME — are you spending time with family, or friends. Are you learning with inspirational people?”
Besides Time, Wobrock said it's important to have an open mind, and to take ownership. Give me an "O." What do you own? Your name. "I own my kids. My trust, my honesty," and he spoke about his family, and wife.
He told everyone about helping a young woman when she hit rock bottom years after she attended a speech he'd given. She called from a pay phone, and he gave her the mental health hotline. He helped save her life, and she's doing well, he said.
He asked the students, "How are you making a difference in people's lives?"
"I'm here for you today, tomorrow. You matter.
“How are you spending your time? And do you have an open mind?
"Coaching has everything to do with listening.”
"Being Stretched — is being part of life.” Wobrock said “Stretched is stress, challenges, and more. I want to make a difference, and I love it. Understand, you will be stretched in life.
“And it's all about how you bounce back from the stretching." He said he knows a little boy, now 4 years old, who was 1 pound-and-half at birth. "Now that's stretched and he is doing great," Wobrock said.
Wobrock's main points: Time with family and friends. Keeping an Open mind. Taking ownership of your life. Listening to people, and being stretched is part of life and it's how you bounce back from being stretched that counts.
Various breakout sessions empowered sophomores with confidence building, learning key skills like resume building, financial literacy, and social media safety to help them navigate in the world after high school graduation.
“This is a fantastic opportunity for FHCN to join Burton Schools in our shared commitment to the children of the communities we serve,” said Kerry Hydash, President and CEO of Family HealthCare Network. “We know that not every student wants to go to college, so we want to ensure that those students are prepared for any career path they choose.”
Wobrock passed along his own experiences at a crucial time for students. “Working with sophomores in high school is golden,” said Wobrock. “Seniors are ready to graduate, but to catch students before that point is crucial. I want them to know that no matter what route you take, owning that choice is just as important as the choice itself.”
Porterville Police Department Officer Marcial Morales hosted a break-out season about using social media, and told students about how your digital footprint follows you. He said officers have to have a reason to look at your phone.
He told students to practice good habits when using social media. All media is being looked at now, if you're trying to get a job, he said. Once you press send it's there for the whole world to see, he added.
Every career that requires a background check is now reviewing personal social media, he said.
Morales said the PPD and law enforcement monitors social media to prevent crimes and see who's committing crimes.
He said, "We can find out who is posting what on Snapchat. And we are able to find them."
He told all the students "Be careful what you post of Snapchat. We can trace it back to who owns the account."
Morales said PPD staff are going through social media daily to find out what's going on.
"Background checks. We have to be careful what we post online. We can't embarrass people," he said.
There were some really great questions and a lot of applause from the students, who were really engaged with Morales. He impressed on the students they have to be careful, and that phones aren't particularly safe. He had slides about not posting mean videos, or making other kids uncomfortable.
Also don't post anything about drinking, smoking, or comment on a person's private life, he said. It can all come back, and be traced.
Also never joke about threats, weapons, or danger, he said. Be mindful today about social media, he added.
Be good digital citizens, he also said. It reflects on the way you conduct yourself, he added.
Valley Strong Bank representative Alexandra Martin spoke to students about financial literacy and opening accounts at the bank, and learning how to write checks, and having direct deposits at the bank. She also spoke about having debit cards and using online banking.
Students learned about resume building with Daniella Roque from CSET. They learned a resume is an overview of your accomplishments and they tell future employers where you worked, your language skills, where and what you've studied and your background. Resumes are important in the increasingly competitive labor market, she said.
Tasleem Abdullah and Vince Sandoval, Burton District Psychologists, led a breakout session about building social emotional learning and mental health. It was a positive and fun experience for the students and they seemed to really enjoy the time together. Social emotional learning focuses on enhanced communication, relationships with peers, staff, and family, mood management, and helps with academic success.
"We like to highlight that not only right now but in their future students will benefit from building their social emotional learning. "I am very passionate that whatever they are going through right now, they are strong enough to overcome it. And not just think about their future, but be ready for it," said Abdullah.