Excitement could be seen in the eyes of children and adults attending the Porterville Chamber of Commerce's “Cars Under the Stars” drive-in movie Saturday night at the Porterville Sports Complex.
One family said they've been waiting anxiously for the event.
“We're very excited. Hopefully they start doing it regularly,” said the mother, Chantelle Castaneda. “Porterville needs it.”
Her family agreed.
“It's awesome. It's a touch of normalcy,” Raymond Castaneda said.
Their daughter, Alexia, said she was getting bored sitting at home. For most, it didn't even matter, they said, what movie was playing. The important thing was it was there and they could attend.
Nearby two families joined forces in setting up a three-sided fenced toddler area for their children — complete with toys, snacks and an inflatable mattress. Five children could be seen laughing and playing before finally settling down and laying on their tummies to watch the movie.
The movie — Little Rascals — played on a 37-inch inflatable screen that could easily be seen from all vehicles. Audio could be heard coming from large speakers on both sides of the giant screen, but was also available on 106.1 FM on the vehicles' radios.
As people waited for the screen to be fully inflated, most could be seen visiting with each other and snacking on everything from nachos to pizza to food brought from home in plastic containers. One family had several children eating McDonald Happy Meals. The Hugo Espinoza family said they stopped by the Galaxy Theater for a couple of tubs of theater popcorn, large sodas and boxes of candy.
“It's our first time out since COVID,” said Rocio Espinoza. “It's a special occasion.”
Three families, the Rabotinsky, Bumpus and Pruitt families gathered for the event. Together the three families had nine boys and two girls, with the boys sitting in the back of one SUV, and the girls in the back of another parked next to it. In between the two vehicles sat an older woman on a lawn chair.
“I'm grandma,” said April Bumpus. “It's an awesome experience for the kids.”
It was a sentiment heard again and again as people talked about the great opportunity to gather in person.
“It's our first time doing it. We didn't know what to expect,” said Jessica Brackeen, chief executive officer of the Porterville Chamber of Commerce. “I feel like lots of people are really excited about it. We just had to show we can do it successfully. And we have. We sold 75 tickets and when our event initially went online, it was shared more than 1,000 times.”
Christina Clausen, membership experience coordinator with the Porterville Chamber of Commerce, said it was a fun, learning experience.
“The community really wanted some nostalgia,” Clausen said. “And we pulled in a lot of volunteer students.”
Nine members of Monache High School Multimedia and Technology Academy Pathway, along with a few other students, helped at the main gate with tickets as well as with video footage.
“I am helping promote this. We are taking a lot of video footage on the set up, the movie and the cars leaving,” said Autumn Villarreal, MHS senior. “It's a process. We will piece this together and make a promotional video.”