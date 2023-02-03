Poyomi McDarment wanted to create a piece of art that depicts her Yokuts heritage. She has done just that with a mural in Porterville.
The mural depicts the Tules, other plants, animals and women of her heritage McDarment values so much. The mural is located on a building and faces Wallace at the corner of Wallace and Orange adjacent to the St. Anne's Food Pantry across from Santa Fe Elementary School.
McDarment, who earned a bachelor's in animation from the Academy of Art University in San Francisco, is finishing up the mural and hopes to have it completed by this weekend. If not this weekend then she expects to have it completed by next weekend. She began the preliminary work on the mural a couple of weeks ago and began painting the mural on Monday.
The mural was made possible by the stewardship of Carly and Grenuda Productions. The fiscal sponsor is the Fresno Arts Council.
“The piece that I have created for the mural is meant to physically fit as much of the Tule Yokuts culture that I can think of in a way that's pleasing to the eye,” said McDarment who lives at the Tule River Indian Reservation and works with youth as an afterschool tutor. “There is so much that is not here but for me this is what I believe myself and others can identify as ome of the core functions with plant and animal relatives of our people.”
The women in the mural are much smaller than the Tules that are depicted and that's intentional. “If you know my work you know I love to play with the scale of things,” McDarment said. “The women are not to scale and are meant to be much smaller than their environment.
“This choice in scale can help the viewer feel like these plants are larger than real life and they are. In reality these plants give us Yokuts everything we need, food, medicine, dress, shelter, etc.”
McDarment said she made the plants large to emphasize their importance and beauty. “When I read books and journals about Yokuts land before colonization there is always talk about how the Tules were always at least 10 feet and taller or how wild flowers took over the mountains. I create these images with that in mind, knowing I'll probably never see that for myself, so it is something I can only daydream about and make true with my art.
“As always I hope this piece can be something for the viewer to think deeply about, learn from and enjoy.”
McDarment works with multiple mediums, including pen, pencil, marker, watercolor, paint and can also use a sewing machine.
“When I am creating I like to come up with concepts that are easy to look at and illustrate an escape for the viewer,” she said. “The focal points of my illustrations are usually women connecting with nature or connecting to culture.”
McDarment added she tries to create “ideal situation” or recreate in an exaggerated way memories of what's she's done or moments that were beautiful to her.
“I like my illustrations to be authentic to who I am and things I am actually doing or things I want to do, a manifestation of sorts,” she said.
She also said her art is personal. “I am putting the part of myself that I value the most into my work,” McDarment said. “I am a pretty private person so that being the way I create and sharing that with people is a little craze to me, but necessary, I believe.”
As far as the mural McDarment was using a felt tip marker on Thursday to add veins to butterfly wings and doing it freehand. Among the finishing touches she needed to make was turning black patches into elderberries.
McDarment was discovered by Carly Tex, an advocate of indigenous culture. Tex asked McDarment to find a location for the mural and for it to be an homage to the nature and people — especially women – who made this their home for thousands of years before Europeans arrived.
McDarment’s friend owns the building which will next house a “beauty bar”. Most recently the building was home to InkVision Tatoo. The address is 209 East Orange Avenue.
For information about McDarment and her portfolio can be found on her Instagram page that's listed under her name.
Tim Baker contributed to this article.