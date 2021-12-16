(Editor's note: This picture of Patricia Hammond was taken in 1987).
Santa is Real...In 1987 a 12 year old girl with 5 siblings in Porterville saw on the news children were sending their letters to Santa in New York. Although her 3 older brothers had teased her about still believing in him she wrote to him.
Her biggest wish wasn't material...her most sacred desire was to be above the clouds just once in her life...a ride in an airplane but, although she mentioned it, it wasn't what she asked for...she was willing to let this desire go if Santa would kindly bring what was needed instead...food and clothing for her family and herself.
She got a stamp from her grandmother and sent off the letter.
As the days went by she forgot about that letter...that she had unknowingly sent it too late for its destination.
However...on Christmas day...to her surprise...not only did Santa send food and clothing for her family...he also fulfilled her dream. That day she was taken to an airport and not only did she ride in a jet plane...the pilot let her take control and fly it!
I was the 12 year old girl and I have never forgotten that letter...or the much needed gifts, the ride...and especially the kind people of the Porterville post office who opened that letter that wouldn't have made it to its destination in time...and answered it. I'd like to wish them a Merry Christmas and say Thank you again!