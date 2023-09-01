(Editor's Note: This is the first of a series of articles on those from Porterville who experienced World Youth Day. Today's article focuses on one of the young people who attended, Kim Amigon).
Four people from Porterville participated in World Youth Day, the Catholic faith conference for young people from all over the world that takes place every 3 to 4 years in a different world capital.
Lisbon, Portugal was the host capital this year, and 1.5 million young people were there for the week long festivities. The actual World Youth Day week was from August 1 to August 6, and Pope Francis was there from August 2 to 6. Edgar Guzman stated he witnessed life changing moments in the Pope's presence.
Guzman, Campus Ministry Director of St. Paul Catholic Newman Center, who ministers to Fresno State's academic community, went with the Diocesan pilgrimage group of 60 young people from throughout the valley - the Newman Center took a total of 11 college students.
Guzman, Kimberly Amigon, Heriberto (Beto) Vasquez, and Gabriela Vargas all attended. Guzman, and college students Amigon, Vasquez and Vargas are all originally from Porterville.
This was the first WYD since 2019, because of COVID, said Guzman. At Fresno State, St. Paul Catholic Newman Center is a religious University parish, The church and clergy have a presence at Fresno State, Fresno City College, Clovis Community College, and Fresno Pacific.
All three students have graduated or are in the process of graduating from Fresno State.
There was also the "days in the diocese" which was a week spending time getting to know the culture and Catholic culture of Portugal.
"We were lucky enough to participate in the city festivals, musical attractions and processions throughout the city of Pombal, (Portugal)," Guzman said. “The food and seafood was fantastic.”
And Guzman said they got to know local families, because everyone stayed with their own host families.
That's a major attraction of WYD because host families in each city host the young people. The main point of engagement is this experience of staying with the host families, allowing young people to make lifelong friends.
Amigon said she and another young woman, Daniela Del Real were introduced to their host family in the small town of Pombal, which is outside Lisbon, when they arrived, and the family had two daughters, one of whom spoke English.
Because both Amigon and Del Real also speak Spanish they could understand some words of Portuguese, but having the daughter translate was incredibly helpful and they became friends.
They did a lot of traveling during the two weeks in Portugal, and Amigon said Lisbon is a large city, with a lot of tall buildings. They traveled from Pombal to the Shrine of "Our Lady of Fatima" and then to Lisbon.
Amigon took a lot of photographs during the trip and is making a scrapbook as a gift for the Newman Center and their parishioners about the trip, about the fundraiser for the trip, to the fellowship during the trip, and their day to day experiences, so the parishioners from the Newman Center can see and enjoy photographs from World Youth Day 2023.
She said the food was so fantastic and natural that was prepared by the mother of their host family, the Marques family, who had a large kitchen, garden, chickens, and a beautiful property.
Amigon especially enjoyed a traditional recipe prepared "by their Portuguese mother" which was codfish, olive oil, and potatoes. "I loved it. It was so delicious and one of our favorite meals." She lovingly joked, "They love their codfish, there are over 100 different recipes for it."
Amigon said it was the first time their family had been a host, and they were a little anxious at first, but also excited, and very welcoming, and loved to share their culture.
"We were so amazed by having this close personal experience with this family and their daughters. We were so comfortable," said Amigon. "They treated us just like their own daughters.
“I could never imagine having this experience before, it's not like a bnb. The family welcomed us with open arms and they said, 'You'll always have a Portuguese family.' And that made me cry."
"The second week was the main attraction of World Youth Day," Guzman said, "and it was very unique to have the Pope there alongside them for almost the whole festival."
There were thousands of young people gathered during the WYD welcoming ceremony, and it was overwhelming, and Amigon said they got to see the Pope at a distance. The theme of WYD was “Mary arose and went with haste” Luke 1:39.
When they next saw the Pope Amigon said it was sweltering hot in Lisbon's Central Park and they had to wait a long time again with a huge crowd of people.
Amigon said everyone who attends has their own experience and mine "was opening up my eyes to the Holy Mother."
She said they traveled to the Shrine of Our Lady of Fatima before the first day of World Youth Day, and it was a beautiful experience, and she caught herself "in the moment and taking in everything and being very emotional."
People explain WYD as a “Life Changing Experience," Amigon said, and two and three weeks later she's able to reflect on her experiences, "praying a lot about where her life is going."