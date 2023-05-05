Porterville has become a worldwide leader thanks to ZeroNox.
The Porterville company officially launched its partnership with Jospong, a Ghana company, which will lead to the world's largest fleet retrofit electrification project. Jospong and ZeroNox announced the partnership last year.
The partnership will lead ZeroNox to producing electrification powertrain kits to retrofit 1,000 sanitation trucks as electric vehicles operated by Zoomlion, a subsidiary of Jospong, that serve Ghana and West Africa. The two companies officially entered into the partnership during a ceremony held on Thursday at Porterville's ZeroNox facility.
After the signing of the partnership was held, the first sanitation truck that has been retrofitted that will be used in West Africa was unveiled.
“The grand unveiling of a first of a thousand,” said ZeroNox CEO and co-founder Vonn Christenson after the truck was unveiled.
Numerous local and state officials, including representatives from Governor Newsom's office, and Ghana government officials attended the ceremony.
ZeroNox has become a leading provider for sustainable, off-highway electric vehicles and now has entered into the agreement to electrify Jospong's sanitation trucks in West Africa. Jospong's sanitation trucks will now be powered by ZeroNox Electric Powertrain Platforms or ZEPPs. The prototype of the all-electric sanitation truck that was debuted on Thursday is the first of its kind.
The electrification of the 1,000 sanitation trucks is projected to reduce 400,000 metric tons of CO2 over five years, which is the equivalent of 18 million mature trees. Jospong expects to save $323 million over five years as a result. It's also expected the project will pay for itself in two years.
When talking about the savings of electric vehicles as opposed to diesel fuel now used by the sanitation vehicles, ZeroNox president and co-founder Robert Cruess said “it's a significantly less cost.”
Cruess added about the project, “I don't think there's a project in Ghana that will have this type of impact.”
“We are excited to partner with a global leader like the Jospong Group in executing the world’s largest fleet retrofit electrification project,” Christenson said. “This partnership emerged out of an alignment in the missions of our two organizations — a desire to deliver a better and more sustainable future and one where we can reduce carbon emissions without diminishing vehicle performance. We look forward to fostering similar, high-impact strategic partnerships in the future.”
Cruess talked about how quickly the project was put together. “We have an incredible team of engineers that put this together in a very short amount of time,” he said.
While the ZEPPs have been installed in prototypes at ZeroNox, the ZEPPS will be designed and produced at ZeroNox and then shipped to Ghana where they will be installed by Jospong staff into all of the sanitation trucks.
ZeroNox has also partnered with Porterville College and the Porterville Unified School District when it comes to the instruction that will be provided for the training for Jospong staff they will receive at the Jospong Academy to install the ZEPPs. “We're not taking away any jobs,” Cruess said. “I fact we're giving them better jobs.”
Cruess also said about the project, “there's no one doing a project this ambitious to this scope.”
“I am delighted about this partnership, which holds great prospect for the sustainability agenda of Ghana and Africa as a whole,” said Dr. Joseph Siaw Agyepong, Founder and Executive Chairman of the Jospong Group and Zoomlion Ghana Limited. “I am very pleased to see that the Jospong Group is leading the transition to green energy by powering our fleet with ZeroNox’s highly differentiated technology. We believe this is a game-changing collaboration, which will result in the mutual benefit of our people.”
In addition, ZeroNox recently signed a definitive business combination agreement with The Growth for Good Acquisition Corp, a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, that's expected to result in ZeroNox becoming publicly listed. Completion of the transaction is subject to approval by Growth for Good’s shareholders and other requirements.
