City of Porterville staff has been working in conjunction with the Tule River Parkway Association this summer to maintain trees that were planted in April along the Southwest Tule River Parkway trailhead.
In April 30 trees were planted there in honor of Arbor Day. City of Porterville Parks and Leisure Services staff have been hand watering the trees and TRPA volunteers have been removing weeds in the area and have improved the tree basins twice.
City of Porterville staff installed underground irrigation to 34 planting sites using bubbler emitters last week. The irrigation timer is set to water three times a week for 5 minutes.
On Saturday, TRPA volunteers removed weeds at the entire planting site and then transported the weeds to a dumpster. TRPA volunteers also improved tree basins and added wood chips within the basins. Volunteers also removed weeds from the trail head and removed the weekds offsite.
There's a large pile of donated wood chips located at the trail head. TRPA plans to review the use of the wood chips before placing them. TRPA will work win coordination with the city to help make the area more beautiful.
There are now18 sapling valley oak trees, 2 sapling California bay trees, 1 sapling California buckeye, and 13 bubbler locations without live saplings.
TRPA will be replanting saplings in the empty bubbler locations in November. TRPA will schedule project maintenance days once a month through the next 12 months.