A man suspected of shooting and killing a woman after a verbal dispute in Woodville was shot in an officer involved shooting on Monday afternoon.
Ruben Isaac Sanchez, 31, was air lifted to an area hospital where he was being treated as of Tuesday night. He's accused of shooting and killing 30-year-old Rachel Martinez.
At about 4:30 p.m. Monday, Tulare County Sheriff's Office Detectives received a tip Sanchez was seen at the Woodville Cemetery. When Detectives arrived, an officer shooting took place and Sanchez was shot. It was also reported Sanchez fired shots at an officer.
At about 8:20 p.m. Saturday, TCSO Deputies were called to a home in the area of Avenue 168 and Road 166 in Woodville for a woman who had been shot. When they arrived, Deputies found Martinez had died at the scene.
Sanchez left the area when Deputies were called.