The suspect in the murder of a Woodville woman has died, following a shootout with Tulare County Sheriff’s Office Deputies, TCSO stated on Tuesday.
TCSO stated 31-year-old Ruben Sanchez has died. At about 4:40 p.m. Monday, TCSO Detectives were involved in an officer involved shooting while attempting to arrest Sanchez at the Woodville Cemetery. Sanchez was wanted for the murder of Rachel Martinez, who was found shot at her home in Woodville Saturday.
Detectives believe Sanchez shot Martinez during a family disturbance and then ran from the scene, armed with a handgun. At about 8:20 p.m. Saturday, TCSO Deputies were called to a home in the area of Avenue 168 and Road 166 in Woodville for a woman who had been shot. Deputies found Martinez had died at the scene.
On Monday, Detectives received a tip Sanchez was seen at the Woodville Cemetery. When Detectives arrived at the cemetery, Sanchez fired at them. Detectives fired back, striking Sanchez in the upper torso.
As Sanchez was taken into custody, he was found with a loaded 9mm handgun. He was treated at the scene by Detectives and later flown to a local area hospital where he later died.
The incident is still an active investigation. Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to contact Sergeant Bryan Clower and/or Detective Jose Melendez with the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit at (559) 733-6218, or those who have information can remain anonymous by calling or texting (559) 725-4194 or through email at tcso@tipnow.com.