WOODVILLE — On Earth Day, Saturday, April 22, the Woodville Alumni Association members, families and community members joined Violet Chavarria and her friends, as well as Tulare County Supervisor Larry Micari, to celebrate their successes working together, planting trees, and making many improvements to the community park in Woodville.
Pedro Martinez, Alumni President, said new basketball backboards and rim were installed, and Scotty Lambert, and Alumnus pressure washed the children's playground. Tulare County provided benches, and more than 100 trees have been planted in the large park. Also a 9 hole disc golf course was installed.
Chavarria, 20, organized the Woodville Beautification Project, which is an on-going project for the community and herself. She and friends, Charlotte Willibanks who sketched a mural,Viviana Trujillo, Alondra Diaz, Alexia Paniaguia and David Gutierrez brought the sketch to life as a mural on the old West Side Grocery Store, formerly known as "CD's" in Woodville.
"The mural is the first phase of the beautification project," Chavarria said, "and the second phase will be replacing gang graffiti with college art on the stand still wells surrounding Woodville. Our plan is for each well to represent a different college, on those wells will be the names of Woodville School graduates who have graduated from those colleges. Names will be added as the years go on. Not only will it serve as a reminder of who our community had bred but it will be a motivation for our young people."
Connie Perez-Andreesen, CEO and vice president of United Farm Workers, said many people who grew up here, and had families locally remember the Woodville Labor Camp, 3 miles east of Woodville. She grew up there.
Chavarria said, "You don't often hear about the people who are very successful in their lives, who've come from the small towns in the Central Valley. But there are many.
“Many individuals have roots in the small communities and have gone on to be incredibly successful due to the hard work ethic and perseverance taught to them by their families and situations."
The beautification project started a year ago with the planting of trees and the picnic tables, explained Chavarria.
She came up with the idea at the Westside Grocery 2 to 3 years ago, before she went to college at San Jose State, where she majors in Justice Studies. She came home in August 2022, and her father, Manuel Chavarria, was murdered at the Woodville Liquor Store in October 2022. She then took the whole year off from school.
"For me, Woodville has always felt like home, and I've lived here my whole life. Everyone knows everyone here. And most people are related in some way, or another. And most families are originally from Michoachan, Mexico. Or have immigrated from other countries. It is a very tight-knit community.
After her dad was murdered, Woodville no longer felt like home to her. And she wanted to leave, she said.
But working at the Woodville School afterschool program, she's been able to connect with the children more, she said, and she realized they sometimes don't have role models at home.
“There's still a lot of gang activity in Woodville, and that is what you see when the young boys drop out of school often,” she said. “My whole idea for the beautification project expanded, and I came up with the idea to paint something more meaningful on the mural.”
Chavarria said her mother, Maria Trujillo, raised her and her two siblings for most of their lives. "I wouldn’t be where I am today without her. She’s molded me into the person I am. She’s been my support system by always pushing me to be even better, and believing in me when I didn’t believe in myself."
Amanda Renteria, Woodville School principal, spoke about Violet Chavarria. "Violet has been collaborating with many people and organizations to get their support for the project and she has unleashed her super-power.”
Violet's father was shot and killed outside a liquor store last year in Woodville, so she aims to turn a tragedy with help from the community and friends to something that benefits the community.
Renteria said there have been so many "bad" stories about Woodville, but there are also good stories, like the many students who graduated and went on to really great universities and succeeded in government, athletics, social services, and much more. There are many success stories throughout the Valley, and many of the successful people have come from small towns, Renteria said.
Violet attends San Jose State, but has temporarily come back to Woodville to help her family, and begin this "beautification project." Violet, her aunt, family and friends cleaned up the area near the old store and recently painted the mural. She had a whole presentation about her project at Woodville Park and explained to various people about her ideas.
Micari greeted everyone at the park and said the Good Works Fund from the Tulare County Board of Supervisors and was used to donate a little bit of funds to each non-profit organization. "Everyone has come here to help," Micari said. "I grew up in Tulare, and I really appreciate this park, and have done everything I can to help."
Martinez thanked everyone, and said families have donated food, water, plants, and more to the project.
Perez-Andreesen, who grew up in Woodville Labor Camp, said if it wasn't for her education at Woodville Elementary she wouldn't have been so successful. And she spoke to the crowd about not forgetting where you come from. "Don't forget your roots."
Micari said he has helped Chavarria connect with the Arts Consortium and County General Services Agency, as well as the Farm Bureau and local farmers to help with networking and resources.