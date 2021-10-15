Last Friday, Woodville Union School District was recognized as a Clean Energy Champion by Southern California Edison (SCE) during SCE’s virtual 11th Annual Hispanic Heritage Month celebration.
The Clean Energy Champion Award “is given to a company which has shown significant or remarkable savings through clean energy installations in partnership with SCE,” said presenter Isabel Becerra, the president and chief executive officer of The Coalition of Orange County Community Health Centers.
“The school has implemented several energy-efficient projects at its campus with plans for future electrification,” Becerra said. “Woodville has engaged with Southern California Edison to implement an electric bus fleet to serve their students. In addition, Woodville has further plans to place up to six additional vehicle charging stations at the school site for passenger vehicle charging.
“The air quality in the area is recognized as being some of the worst in the United States and Woodville is doing their part to become part of the solution for their students and the community at large.”
Woodville School serves 423 students in transitional kindergarten through eighth grade. Woodville superintendent Lou Saephan said the school serves a population that's 97 percent Hispanic and low-income. He added the school is central to the community.
“The community itself here is a great community. So, I really want to make sure our school, which is the hub of the community, feels that sense of belonging,” Saephan said during the virtual celebration.
Saephan detailed how the school supports the community, including providing food for those ages 0-18 during the summer, holding toy drives, and bringing agencies in to help families be tested for COVID-19 or receive a vaccine. Saephan also noted when the city’s drinking well recently went down, the school partnered with a local agency to receive free bottled water for the school for the next two years.
Saephan said the school is always working to help the community and will seek out more grants to become even more energy-efficient.
“Woodville Union School District embraces the future,” he said. “We understand the importance of leading and improving the outcomes of our students and the community into the 21st century. And that’s why I’m really proud about the initiatives we’re taking with green energy as well.”