Monache wrestler Wanderlei Whittington verbally committed to Cal State Bakersfield earlier in June and will be signing his letter of intent in November. With a full ride scholarship awaiting him, the now senior at Monache is looking forward to another year competing. Both Wanderlei and his father Butch talked about the decision and some of Wanderlei's wrestling past.
“Wanderlei's been wrestling since he was five, I could talk for hours about his accomplishments.” Butch Whittington said “Back then Tim Vanni was his coach when he was in KLAWS (Kids Love Amateur Wrestling) and he taught him a lot of fundamentals that carried over through out life. Coach Vanni still to this day says hey to us at tournaments and roots for us when it's not against his own.
It really takes a village though. We can't thank Coach Marcos Benevidez who was at Burton Middle School and is now over at Misfits wrestling enough. He believed in Wanderlei's ability and really pushed him into seizing his talent. There were times when Wanderlei only won a single match in a season and Coach Marcos kept with him and helped him work through it. Mason Pengilly, Jason Kraft up in Fresno at 'Dethrone' and obviously his teachers at Monache Art Demerath and Eric Orozco.”
Wanderlei had similar things to say about his coaches, noting especially Coach Marcos. “It was a really great experience training with Coach Marcos. It felt like he never gave up on you when you were down. Not just for me but for a whole bunch of other kids. Sometimes people take his intensity wrong but he's not yelling because he's mad. It's just instruction and he really believes we can work hard at it and get stronger and better.
It's had a huge impact on my life. Coach Kraft is also huge, he has the same vibe as Coach Marcos, it's all about pushing to be better. I feel like Coach Kraft is really teaching me the layers of wrestling and he keeps helping me polish them to get better. He's a really great teacher and an expert motivator too.”
During the USA championships, Wanderlei sustained LCL sprain while in the frreestyle competition in Fargo earlier this year during a match Daniel Zepeda from Gilroy. Butch commented a bit about the injury.
“We had him wrestle in freestyle this year which is odd in itself, and in the second match against Zepeda he just had an injury to his LCL. He was winning 6-4 but with a grade 2 injury he had to be out for four weeks according to the doctors. We made sure he took it easy and he healed up nicely.”
The journey to the USA Championships in Fargo, N.D., was a tough one for the Whittingtons this year. With a flight delay turning into a cancellation, the family and team decided to pack up and drive.
“We'd done long trips to Tulsa nationals when Wanderlei was a kid so we were pretty used to it.” Butch said. “Driving there took some dedication but we weren't gonna miss it. We had teammates with us and we made a time of it. Bowling, pizza, sights to see, it was fun to travel with my family and our friends.”
When asked about his wrestling journey so far, Wanderlei talked about its effects on his life. “Honestly wrestling has done so much for me. It's been such a big impact all around. I've met so many new and good people that continue to help me, like all of my coaches, and teammates. It's cool to think about all the people I've gotten to know thanks to wrestling, it's been such a huge impact on me.
“One of my favorite things was all the trips we made going to tournaments. I've been to a lot of places all over the U.S. and met incredible people that I wouldn't have gotten to see and meet without it.”
Continuing on Wanderlei's journey to college he mentioned about how he felt, confirming his choice to go to the Division I program, Cal State Bakersfield. “It's been a great experience. I committed earlier than a lot of other people but I feel I made the right choice. CSB has been recruiting me since early junior year, and a few others tried but no one had the same energy as CSB.
It's really a familiar feeling, I've gotten to hang out with them a bit and I was super happy with it. Plus, it's pretty close to home; I seriously would have missed my family but thankfully it's not too far. They can come and watch me and we can still hang out and stuff.”
With plans for this year in gear already, Wanderlei spoke a bit about what he's looking forward to this year at Monache after becoming a state qualifier last season.
“I really look forward to keeping in touch with everyone. Even though I'm moving on after this year, it's been a big confidence boost.
“I can't wait for competition this year, I really would like to make the podium at state if I could. That's been my big goal for a while now. I've been aiming to get a medal and step on that platform; and I almost made it last year.”