Angela Patterson, one of Porterville’s successful ‘Women in Business’, owns a unique, healthy coffee shop, 2.0 Coffee Co., and is a partner in OsteoStrong Porterville — a unique system that improves bone density, posture, balance and athletic performance while strengthening one’s skeletal system.
And it's possible Patterson’s love for her horses started it all.
When Patterson was 2 years old she got her first pony ride. And she loved it.
“After that, I begged to ride Duke every day,” she said. “At 19, I bought my first horse and named him Cynbad.”
But at age 23, a freak horse-riding accident left her with a broken knee.
“It literally broke into 100 pieces and I had it put back together again,” Patterson said. “I was told I would never ride safely again. I would never ski. I could never wear high heels. And I ended up in a hip-to-toe cast.”
But there was no way anything was going to keep her off her horse.
She remembers riding with a cast and riding through two pregnancies.
She also remembers entering a barrel race and was racing when her horse suddenly stopped and reared up, flipped her off, then fell and landed on top of her — breaking half her ribs and bruising her down her right side from her hip to her ankle.
“Five weeks later, I was out riding — barrel racing again,” Patterson said.
There were other injuries too, including a broken tailbone, but nothing kept her from riding again and again.
Then, 15 years ago, as she shoveled wet manure into a dumpster, she was hurting.
“I remember thinking, ‘How did such a simple chore become so difficult?” she said. “I had a lifetime of poor choices and eating environment. I knew something had to change.”
She started thinking and reflecting and wondered what the future might look like at age 50 and age 70.
“Arthritis and dementia run in my family,” she said.
Patterson said she knew she had to implement a health change of 180 degrees — and that's when she became a bio-hacker, looking up everything she could find online about implementing health changes.
Now at age 53, she feels and performs as a 23 year old, she said.
“I can hike and hunt in rugged mountains with my husband — he’s a pro — at 11,000 feet,” she said. “So I want to help other people. Maybe not mountains but you never know. That’s not really on my radar but it feels amazing.”
It’s all about building blocks, she said — and her two businesses, Osteo Strong and 2.0 Coffee Co. are great but they're not her dream.
“My dream is to put on clinics and learn what it takes to rebuild your body into a physical machine that can accomplish anything,” Patterson said. “I’m a ‘No Limitations Girl.’ Don’t tell me No.’’
Patterson said she believes food is 80 percent of one’s health, 10 percent is physical and the last 10 percent is mental — and the three need to be incorporated into a program.
“I’m not an expert but I know who to point you to,” she said. “These two buildings are just the building blocks. I don’t want to be a health coach. I’m trying to affect my community. Porterville needs this. Springville needs this. And the outlying Central Valley needs this.”
Her goal is to run one-day series on resiliency, making the body and brain stronger; and she would like for it to eventually lead to weekend retreats with hikes and educational topics on specialties such as Lyme Disease and other topics.
“My timeline is now,” she said. “I’m ready to start now.”
She remembers at age 37, in a larger than life moment, going white-water rafting in Wyoming.
“I had a lot of fears. That’s where mental resiliency came in. I got in the boat. I treated it like a job. And it was fun but I would not had done it, had I not had this (mental resiliency.)”
It was the same when she opened her restaurant. She never thought she would have done it, but she did.
She simply did the same things she did at home — offering amazing, healthy food that energizes. And when people leave, since they didn't get any sugar, there's no sugar spike, just energy.
“It will not degrade you. It does not cause digestive issues, no insulin spike, no bloating and no inflammation,” she said.
Patterson said she started at age 37 with a cup of butter coffee. Soon she was following the man who invented it on social media and online, and she started changing her diet, something that wasn't easy to do.
Her restaurant offers that same cleaner, organic foods.
“We should be eating with the seasons,” she said. “We should be leaner in the winter with what is fresh with local produce,” she said. “But society tells us opposite cycles.”
Instead of fattening up during the summer and getting ready for a lean winter, society tells people to diet to fit into swimsuits and other clothing.
But working with what's in season is something 2.0 Coffee Co. does — while supporting local and small business and serving local produce whenever possible, Patterson said.
Her business, OsteoStrong is also a building block, she said.
“Think of your body as a brick building. If one brick crumbles, it’s no big deal. But if they start to crumble — those are our bones,” she said. “At age 30, we start to lose bone density, and if that happens, we lose muscle density. Our brain won’t let the bones add more muscle than they can handle.”
Osteo therapy can build back bone, she said. And young people are having trouble with bone density but with osteo therapy, they can build it back.
With Osteostrong in business for two years, and 2.0 Coffee for six months, she has already seen the results and has a lot of members posting testimonies on social media, she said. And many of them have reversed their osteopenia — low bone mass or low-bone density — a condition resulting in weaker bones which are more likely to fracture.
Patterson offered an example — a friend of her father’s who was 89 years old.
“He could no longer dress himself, used a walker and had stopped playing golf,” she said.
They invited him to OsteoStrong when it opened and within six months, he was seen coming in almost dancing.
“He no longer had his walker and he had started golfing again — 14 holes. Six months later.,” Patterson said. “Later he fell and on his hip and bruised it. He broke his foot but not his hip.”
He was to be off his foot for seven months but continued visiting OsteoStrong for upper body mobility.
“Two months later, he asked us to start him on the lower body machines for leg density and hip density,” Patterson said.
When he went back to his doctor, Patterson said his doctor was amazed and said “I don’t know how you are healing.”
At three months, he was healed and had 300 percent strength on the board, then 320 and was working on 400 percent.
“Stories like that. I knew this man personally. That’s what makes me want to keep doing things like this,” she said. “People who eat here, who eat like this, are so happy. We offer no seed oil, no vegetable oil, we don’t oxidize fats and it is sugar free, and we only use natural sweeteners. People who are health conscious understand and love it.”
And the people feel energetic, feel full or satiated.
Several have picked up on the “2.0 Challenge” — eating one meal at the restaurant and one meal at home, similar to what they offer, or they fast.
“They have been losing weight, they don’t feel bloated, no aches and pains,” Patterson said. “There’s not another place in the entire area dedicated in everything we do here with clean eating.”
The restaurant offers clean, mold free, lab tested coffee, healthy beverages and fast, casual breakfast, lunch and dinner.
It's located at 1570 W. Olive Ave., and is open from 5:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, and 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sundays.
“I want to live life on my own terms,” Patterson said. “I’m being proactive about my old age.”