Karen Hill purchased Mom’s U-Bake Pizza from Jim and Janelle McCormack in 2018, and she has added new pizzas, pastas and roast beef and tuna sandwiches to the original menu, as well as macaroni and cheese, and a keto-friendly pizza bowl.
“When I first bought the store on “D”, my son Johnny who worked with me came up with the pastrami-lover’s pizza to add to the menu. “It is very good.”
My daughter Dawna Plumlee worked with me at the Vandalia store, and she is now managing the “D” street store, and she helped us develop the s’mores and cinnamon streusel dessert pizzas.
At the “D” street store there are a few favorites “The Belly Buster” and the “Turkey Bacon Ranch” Sandwiches. Customers favorite pizzas are the “Combination” and the “Chicken Bacon Artichoke.”
=The original North “D” street store has been a take-and-bake pizza store since the early to mid-90’s according to Hill, and has the largest menu with submarine sandwiches, specialized “chill” and coffee drinks. Plus, there is a “Secret” menu including a Siracha pizza, a turkey, bacon and ranch pizza, and more.
Hill opened a Mom’s U-Bake Vandalia store in July 2020, at the former Papa Murphy’s, located 460 W. Vandalia Ave., near Lowe’s Home Improvement. Pizza and “wraps” are available at the Vandalia location.
The newest addition on the menu at both locations, is the Keto-friendly pizza bowl, that comes in meat lover’s, vegetarian, combination, or build-your-own with four different toppings.
During the pandemic Hill said that because they are a take-out business, and accept EBT cards, with the extra benefits going to low income families and people in need, people in the community were buying a lot of pizza and other items at their stores.
Because it’s been such a difficult time for everyone, Hill wanted to add a little levity to the situation, and during the time when there was a shortage of toilet paper, she added something special for the community.
“On Fridays we have a special, with two large 2-topping pizzas, a 2-liter soda, and I added 2-rolls of toilet paper, and people really got a “kick” out of it, said Hill, “It was a fun idea.”
On Saturdays and Football days “Mom’s” runs a special with pepperoni pizzas.
Like other small businesses in town, she said they’ve been affected by the labor shortage, and they are still recovering from that.
She thanked the Porterville Recorder and the community for voting Mom’s U-Bake the Best Sandwich in town, and thanked them for supporting local businesses.
Both Mom’s U-Bake stores are open Monday – Friday, 11 a.m. – 8 p.m., and Saturday, 12 noon – 8 p.m.
Mom’s U-Bake on N. “D” Street call 559-781-0530, and the Vandalia store call 559-782-4684.
For more information go to: https://momsubake.com