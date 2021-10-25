Grizelda Gutierrez has been working in the field of dermatology for 11 years and enjoys helping people. She is the practice administrator at Lux Dermatology and has been at the Lux office in Porterville since it opened in 2017.
Besides working as an administrator, she also assists Dr. Robert Leposavic and Dr. Stephen Lutzker in procedures.
Dr. Robert Leposavic is the medical director and part owner of the Lux Dermatology company, and is also a MOHS surgeon. Gutierrez also manages the Lux offices in Hanford and Visalia. There are also a few offices in Nevada.
Before she started working at the Lux office in Porterville, Gutierrez worked as the medical assistant South Valley Dermatology in Visalia and Hanford for 7 years.
The cosmetic dermatology services offered at Lux in Porterville are Botox, lip fillers, and chemical peels. With more services available in future.
The medical services available are skin exams, mole checks, acne treatments, Psoriasis, and dermatitis (rashes), and hair loss treatment, and nail disorders. The doctors also treat skin cancers, MOHS surgery, excisions, and EBX, which is a superficial radiation therapy.
Before working in the medical field, Gutierrez, who has two grown children, worked for years as an office assistant for Kings County Behavioral Health, when she decided that sitting at the desk “was no longer me.”
She had always wanted to be a nurse since she was teenager.
“I had my kids early,” she says, “My daughter when I was 22, when I was applying for the nursing programs, so I had to put that on hold, to raise my children.”
“Here at Lux I’m able to see patients and handle staff. And that’s perfect, and it makes me happy.
“My daughter is in nursing school, and I’m ready to be a grandmother.
I love to take my children to Disneyland and Disneyworld.
My son, who is 19, is at Disneyworld with his father, and his family right now.”
At the Porterville office there are 3 medical assistants and Dr. Lutzker, as well as Sylvia Seaton, the Physician’s Assistant, as well as 2 receptionists.
“I tell my staff to continue their education. If they aspire to be a nurse, a P.A., or even a doctor, go-for-it.”
Gutierrez said that once you start working in dermatology you never want to work anywhere else, “We take care of patients from head-to-toe.”
Her favorite thing at the practice is to assist Dr. Leposavic during MOHS surgery.