Women from First Christian Church put together food bags on Saturday to help those in the community who are less fortunate. After the food bags were put together, members from First Christian Church delivered the food bags to those in the encampments along the Tule River.
Women from First Christian Church show Christmas spirit, help those in need
- THE RECORDER recorder@portervillerecorder.com
-
-
- Comments
Latest News
- Suspect accused of resisting officers arrested
- County board sending another letter to Cal/OSHA
- Women from First Christian Church show Christmas spirit, help those in need
- Cinema Styles: The Royal Tenenbaums takes the crown
- Local sports roundup: PHS boys take third in Arroyo Grande Tournament
- Last group to be evacuated from library has its own PLJ
- Light Up The Season: Another weekend for Zalud House Candlelight Tours
- Williams scores 19 to lift Troy over Alabama A&M 66-57
Most Popular
Articles
- PPD states it breaks up big drug, weapons ring
- City receives $7.8 million grant for rec center/park; Poplar receives $1.2 million for park
- Coaching changes cause uncertainty as signing period arrives
- Frost Fest coming to Fairgrounds; Christmas Caroling Parade set
- PHS graduate Scheer wins state title, named first team All-American
- Equip kids to face difficult times with weekly family time
- Woman accused of taking truck for wild ride arrested
- Suspect who was able to escape, arrested
- More $100 gift cards: Polar Express vaccine event Saturday; vaccine roundup begins today
- Honey oil lab explosion sends father, son to hospital
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.