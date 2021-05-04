Namee See won more than $35,000 on a penny machine at Eagle Mountain Casino on a Thursday Night after playing on the machine for only 15 minutes. 

See has been a loyal player at Eagle Mountain for 7 years. When asked how she plans to spend her winnings, See said she's excited to take her family on a much-needed vacation!

See was playing the Dancing Drums slot machine, her favorite, and after 15 minutes on a penny machine, she walked away with $35,591.73 in winnings.

"Throughout the past year, with the impact of COVID, we have worked hard to make sure our guests continue to have a safe, enjoyable experience. And even with a reduced capacity we have seen many winners every day." explains General Manager, Matthew Mingrone.  

The casino kicks off its 25th year this summer and is celebrating by giving guests a chance to win with the Anniversary Spin in May and June with five winners every week. The River Steakhouse is now open Thursdays through Sundays for steak and seafood. F

Bus service from Bakersfield is suspended until further notice due to COVID guidelines. For ongoing promotions and dining specials visit the casino website at www.eaglemtncasino.com

 

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments