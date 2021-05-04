Namee See won more than $35,000 on a penny machine at Eagle Mountain Casino on a Thursday Night after playing on the machine for only 15 minutes.
See has been a loyal player at Eagle Mountain for 7 years. When asked how she plans to spend her winnings, See said she's excited to take her family on a much-needed vacation!
See was playing the Dancing Drums slot machine, her favorite, and after 15 minutes on a penny machine, she walked away with $35,591.73 in winnings.
"Throughout the past year, with the impact of COVID, we have worked hard to make sure our guests continue to have a safe, enjoyable experience. And even with a reduced capacity we have seen many winners every day." explains General Manager, Matthew Mingrone.
The casino kicks off its 25th year this summer and is celebrating by giving guests a chance to win with the Anniversary Spin in May and June with five winners every week. The River Steakhouse is now open Thursdays through Sundays for steak and seafood. F
Bus service from Bakersfield is suspended until further notice due to COVID guidelines. For ongoing promotions and dining specials visit the casino website at www.eaglemtncasino.com.