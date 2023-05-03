Porterville Police is looking for a woman suspected of stabbing someone to death in a homicide that happened on Sunday.
PPD is looking for Lorena Tirado Moreno, 23.
Early Sunday morning shortly after 1:30 a.m. Porterville Police Officers were dispatched to the 200 block of North ‘H’ Street after the reporting party found a deceased family member, a 27-year Porterville resident, in an apartment who had been stabbed multiple times. Officers arrived on scene and located the victim, who sustained fatal injuries, and secured the scene. Porterville Police Department Detectives responded to assume control of the investigation.
During the course of the investigation, Detectives identified Moreno as the suspect who committed the murder. Her whereabouts are currently unknown and she's known to frequent several cities in Tulare County, including Porterville, Visalia, Tulare, Poplar, and Woodlake.
An arrest warrant was authored by Porterville Police Department Detectives and granted by a Superior Court Judge for the arrest of Moreno.
PPD is asking for the public’s help in locating Moreno. She's described as a 23-year-old Hispanic female, 5-1, 160 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She has several tattoos including script names on her left collarbone, a large tattoo on her upper left arm, female clown on her left forearm, crown and Moreno on her left hand, heart on her middle finger, and a chess piece on her ring finger. Should anyone see her, immediately call 9-1-1.
This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to contact the Porterville Police Department at (559) 782-7400 or through the departmental Facebook page. Those who have information may also provide it anonymously.