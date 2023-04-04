On Tuesday in Department 17 of the Tulare County Superior Court, South County Justice Center, the court sentenced Jazmin Paramo, 27, to 30 years in prison for the 2019 DUI crash that took the lives of four motorcyclists.
At about 2 a.m. August 4, 2019, Paramo’s vehicle was seen swerving going northbound on Highway 65 while in the southbound lanes. At the intersection of Avenue 196 in Strathmore, she collided head on with two motorcycles carrying the four victims — the married couples of Gilbert Vargas and Mitzi Rodriguez and Jose Vargas and Rita Vargas. Three victims were declared dead at the scene. The fourth victim died at a nearby hospital.
Law enforcement found Paramo in the front seat of her vehicle. Paramo’s blood alcohol level was .09 percent. Additionally, toxicology reports showed the presence of marijuana in her system.
On February 28, Paramo pleaded no contest to four felony counts of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, one felony of count assault with a deadly weapon causing great bodily injury, and one count of driving with a suspended license for failure to appear for traffic violations.
Paramo doesn't possess any prior criminal convictions. The case was prosecuted by SDDA Noell Niayesh and was investigated by the California Highway Patrol.