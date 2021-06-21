A woman was arrested for gross vehicular manslaugter after a child died in a vehicle crash on Saturday in Porterville.
Elizabeth Nungaray, 43 of San Jose, was arrested.
Portervlle Police Officers responded to the intersection of Main Street and Orange Avenue shortly after 3:15 p.m. Saturday regarding an injury motor vehicle traffic collision involving three vehicles.
Initial investigation revealed Nungaray was driving southbound on Main Street and failed to yield for a red light at Orange Avenue. Nungaray broadsided a Dodge Journey that was traveling eastbound on Orange Avenue, and who had the right of way. Nungaray’s vehicle continued southbound after the first impact and collided into a third vehicle as well as a traffic light pole.
Nungaray had a complaint of pain as a result of the collision. But an 11 year old girl in the Dodge Journey was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision, and her 8 year old sister later died due to her injuries at a nearby trauma center. Two other children in the vehicle, a 4 year old boy and 13 year old girl, were flown to a nearby children’s trauma center, due to major injuries. They were listed in critical condition.
Further investigation by the Major Accident Investigation Team (MAIT) determined Nungaray had caused this collision by operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Nungaray was arrested for gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and causing an injury traffic collision while impaired. She was booked at the Tulare County Jail and is being held in lieu of $100,000 bail.
Anyone with information regarding this matter is urged to contact Sergeant Erik Martinez at (559) 782-7400.