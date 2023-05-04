A woman suspected of stabbing a man to death has been arrested.
Lorena Tirado Moreno, 23, was taken into custody. She's accused of stabbing to death Eduardo Alfaro, 27 of Porterville.
Shortly after 1:30 a.m. early Sunday morning Porterville Police Officers were dispatched to the 200 block of North ‘H’ Street after the reporting party found family member Eduardo Alfaro deceased in his apartment. Alfaro had been stabbed multiple times.
Officers arrived on scene and located Alfaro, who sustained fatal injuries, and secured the scene. Porterville Police Department Detectives responded to assume control of the investigation.
During the course of this extensive investigation, Detectives identified Moreno as the suspect who committed the murder and a warrant was authored for her arrest.]
On Wednesday evening, Detectives determined Moreno was in the Sacramento area. Detectives responded to northern California and apprehended Moreno.
Detectives then transported Moreno to the Porterville Police Department for further investigation. Moreno was subsequently processed and interviewed and then booked at the South County Detention Facility for homicide, where she's being held without bail.
This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to contact the Porterville Police Department at (559) 782-7400 or through the departmental Facebook page. Those who have information may also provide it anonymously.