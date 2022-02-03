A woman accused of setting a fire close to a home and threatening to burn the home down and kill the person inside on the Tule River Indian Reservation has been arrested.
Loraha Garfied, 26, was arrested.
At about 6 p.m. Wednesday, Tulare County Sheriff's Office Deputies were called to the Sub-100 block of North Reservation Road on the Tule River Indian Reservation for someone starting fires.
When they arrived, Deputies detained Garfield. During their investigation, Deputies learned Garfield set cardboard and wood on fire close to a home and said she wanted to burn it down and to hurt or kill the person inside.
Garfield is currently on probation for a previous arson-related offense and is required to be an Arson Registrant Offender. She was arrested for Arson and Trespassing and booked into the South County Detention Facility.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Deputy J. McMillan or Sgt. B. McLean at the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 1-800-808-0488, or anonymously at tcso@tipnow.com or by text or voicemail at 559-725-4194.