The Springville Rodeo website has this to say about this year's Sierra Springville Rodeo Grand Marshal, Frank Wittich.
“A true War Hero, he is the essence of the American Man that has made our country great.”
Wittich, a longtime Springville resident who served his country and has gone onto serve the community of Springville for more than 50 years has been chosen as the 2022 Sierra Springville Rodeo Grand Marshal. The Sierra Springville Rodeo will be held April 22-24.
Wittich is a decorated war hero who's the son of a career Navy Veterans and Pearl Harbor survivor. He served as an engineer on CH 47 helicopters and also trained pilots.
He served two tours of duty in Vietnam. He served his first tour of duty as a door gunner with the 271st Assault Support Helicopter Company, then in the same capacity with the 307 Combat Aviation Battalion.
He rose to the rank of Grade E6 Staff Sergeant. He was awarded the Army Commendation Medal, three Bronze Stars and received the Vietnamese Cross of Gallantry with Bronze Star for his actions during combat that took place in September, 1970.
After being honorably discharged from the U.S. Army in 1970, Wittich moved to Springville. He first went tow work at the Quaking Aspen Pack Station.
He has been a member of numerous organizations in Springville, including Springville Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 9499 where he became the Post Commander. He has been a member of the post for 51 years and is a life member.
He has been a member of the Springville Sierra Rodeo Board for 20 years. He's a member of the Springville Mountain Lions and a member of the Springville Veterans Memorial Board.
He's also an original member of the Springville Veterans Memorial Board. And he's a 2007 life member of the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation.
In 1971, Wittich joined the Tulare County Sheriff's Department. He was the Springville deputy anda canine trainer and handler. In 1986, Wittich also began work in private investigation, working in private investigation for 35 years. He joined the Bank of the Sierra in 1988 where he began and operated the Special Assets Department.
Now retired, Wittich continues to serve with the Springville VFW, the Springville Rodeo and the Springville Rodeo Foundation.
He now live on a ranch in Springville where he raises a few heads of cattle and horses. Wittich is known as a quiet man who has served his country and community throughout his life. He's also considered as someone who is loved and respected by all.
For more information on the Springville Rodeo visit springvillerodeo.org