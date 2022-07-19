SPRINGVILLE — A meeting on Tulare County's Springville Community Plan at the Springville Memorial Building on Saturday had much more of a crowd than usual according to the various officials and community members present.
There were between 65 or 75 people attending. Word of mouth gets around, notwithstanding the emails sent out to the community, as well as notices from the County of Tulare online.
Tulare County Resource Management Planner Susan Simon greeted everyone and introduced Tulare County Librarian Darla Wegener, who began the meeting by showing photographs and talking about problems with the old leased building at Sequoia Dawn used as the County Library for many years, and showing renderings of the new proposed modern and up to date Springville Tulare County Library.
The Springville Library is part of Tulare County’s 5-year capital improvement plan.
Wegener spoke at length about the parcel of land and where it's located just west of the post office in Springville, and said the county has bought the property.
People in the audience said they wanted more of a say in the process, even if a new library was needed.
According to one woman that parcel of land was part of a dump, and when it rains there are problems with water. Another man in the audience brought up the point of parking and trucks that park both in the post office lot and on the street, and delivery trucks which creates traffic congestion.
People also asked about what was happening with Sequoia Dawn, asking if it was being converted into condominiums or something else, and Simon said she had no information about that, and wasn't involved in that project.
Wegener said she had looked for 5 years for a building or property for the library, and the land bought by the county was the best fit for the town, closer to downtown Springville. She said she considered refurbishing an older building but it wasn't cost effective.
Members of the community also brought up the internet connectivity problems that abound in Springville and the surrounding areas, which is a definite issue, and made the county officials know it was an ongoing problem.
There were people in the audience who approved of the new library, asked what kind of technology would be available and whether there would be an meeting room available. They brought up the problem with the vacant lot just west of the Post Office.
There were people in the audience who vociferously questioned why they needed a new library, and wondered why they needed a new building, and suggested converting an older building into a library.
People in the community said they're interested in sustainability, and reusing an older building, instead of leaving the old buildings to disintegrate.
Wegener said she considered refurbishing an older building but it wasn't cost effective. She said with existing code requirements, safety, utilities, and up-to-date technology one has to build new.
Another man in the audience also said the amount of work needed to convert an old building is prohibitive, and the community is better off building new from scratch for less money.
A man questioned if an Environmental Investigation Report had been prepared for the new library building, and pointed out the data supplied to the community was based on old data, and pointed out decisions for 2022 shouldn't be made using old data.
Wegener asked if his objections were solely based on the E.I.R, and was that why people were saying they didn't need a new library?
Wegener said, "I don't know if we can come up with something different, libraries are quite unique in their needs.
"I thought this was what you guys wanted," said Wegener.
She said they could talk to the Tulare County District 5 Supervisor Dennis Townsend, who represents District 5, and discuss their issues.
Other people brought up issues that needed to be addressed in the general community meeting. There was a woman who spoke at length about the need for housing in the area.
People mused about the library in the past, and people continuously spoke about not wanting changes in the community.
Someone in the audience said, "The wi-fi up here is terrible. It doesn't work in this area."
Wegener said they would try everything they can to make it work for the library.
Another community member spoke about visiting a new library in another community, and how nice it was, especially when they had doubts, and said they realized a new library could be better in general.
Wegener admitted she should have brought the paperwork to the community sooner, and pointed out the old county library is underused.
"Libraries are a bastion of democracy, and I thank you for your time and look forward to working with you," Wegener said.
Sheri Smith noticed double or triple the normal amount of people were at the meeting on Saturday, and how contentious it became. She said she thought there were those in the audience who weren't listening or hearing what either Wegener or Simon were actually saying and they had their own agenda in mind.
Smith said she loved the meeting room available for small groups in the new library, and the separate entrance that could be used. Also the self check-out would be great, she said.
She mentioned the county was using the new Dinuba County Library as a prototype, and it's still under construction.
But Smith did say many people thought the picture of the new library looked almost too modern for Springville and the use of dark wood and river rock would fit in and go with the post office and older buildings in the area.
Frances Pyles said, "I felt Saturday’s meeting was pretty good. The Springville community expressed concerns which were acknowledged by the planners. I liked the diverse cut of Springville residents who attended the meeting. Very diverse — yet pretty consistently unified in expectations. That is Springville in a nutshell.
“The library discussion was a proxy for the real development issues we were all really there to discuss. What seemed to be lost on the group is that the library would be a public space, part of our commons. It would be truly an urban service, not in service of private development."
Joan Parker from Tulare & Kings Audubon Society said, "These meetings have presented an opportunity to encourage County RMA (Resource Management Agency) to use more transparency in planning. So far they seem to be listening, and we look forward to our next community meeting."
Jim Pyles said introducing the library project into the zoning and development issues muddied the issue for many people and became a divisive issue during the meeting.
“The recent tendency has been toward the privatization of government services and the commons has shrunk to the detriment of the Springville community,” he said. “I also think a community benefits from local ownership of businesses, but I don't want a Starbucks or MacDonalds in Springville, but a library, sure."