Winners of the Jeff Edwards Wednesday Night Scramble held on Wednesday at Porterville Muncipal Golf Course were from left, Ezequiel Ramirez, Gage Hughes, Lanch Funderburk and Monty Downing who shot 5-under-par.
Winners of Jeff Edwards Wednesday Night Scramble
