Winners of the the Jeff Edwards Wednesday Night Scramble on Wednesday at Porterville Municipal Golf Course were from left: Oscar Gonzalez, Jose Duran, Colton Painter and Sergio Salinas, who shot 7-under-par.
Winners of Jeff Edwards Wednesday Night Scramble named
