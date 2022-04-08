Winners of the Jeff Edwards Wednesday Night Scramble Tournament on Wednesday at Porterville Municipal Golf Course were from left: Ricki, Brandon Wilson, Rick Cha and Jim Kirk, who shot 8-under-par.
Winners of Jeff Edwards Wednesday Night Scramble named
- THE RECORDER recorder@portervillerecorder.com
-
-
- Comments
Latest News
- Live Updates | Report: Italy to reopen embassy in Kyiv
- Accounts deceivable: Email scam costliest type of cybercrime
- Police: Three dead in shooting at Georgia gun range
- Accused shooter in Lady Gaga dog theft mistakenly freed
- Leclerc takes pole position for F1 Australian Grand Prix
- Ex-Texas QB Casey Thompson embraces fresh start at Nebraska
- Atlanta Braves host the Cincinnati Reds Saturday
- Mets bring 1-0 series advantage over Nationals into game 2
Most Popular
Articles
- Traffic stop leads to concealed, loaded firearm arrest
- Arrest made after break-in to RV at Porterville Storage
- Four arrests made in shooting that led to death
- Meister says he's running for council to restore city's tradition
- Teapot Dome project for casino should begin this summer
- Porterville Police report fatal head-on collision happens on W. Henderson
- Jehovah's Witnesses returning to in-person meetings
- Fatal collision at Plano, 190
- Force beats out NHRA royalty in the Four-Wide Nationals
- Porterville City Council members defend their record
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.