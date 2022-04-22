Winners of the Jeff Edwards Wednesday Night Scramble on Wednesday at Porterville Municipal Golf Course were Jesus, Bryce Painter, Nick Slayter and Ray Cesareo, who shot 6-under-par.
Winners of Jeff Edwards Wednesday Night Scramble named
