Winners of last Wednesday's Jeff Edwards Wednesday Night Scramble at Porterville Municipal Golf Course were from left: Louse, Bryce Painter and Mark Muldon, who shot a 6-under-park.
WInners of Jeff Edwards Wednesday Night Scramble named
THE RECORDER
