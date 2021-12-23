Porterville, CA (93257)

Today

Periods of rain. Rain becoming heavy at times overnight. Low around 50F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Periods of rain. Rain becoming heavy at times overnight. Low around 50F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.