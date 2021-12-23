While the Grinch may have tried to steal Christmas, it was the Gremlins who took away a top award in the city's Christmas Home Decorating Contest.
Gremlins attack New York for Christmas was the theme of the top judges choice award at 1780 Memory Lane in the second annual contest sponsored by the City of Porterville Parks and Leisure Services. The display is being presented by the Vasquez family.
There were 20 participants in this year's contest. Parks and Leisure services stated it “had an incredible response from the community.
“We are truly impressed by all of the efforts from our participants and grateful that they are willing to make our community a little brighter this season.”
The contestants decked decked their walls, rooftops, doors and yards with the brightest lights and festive décor. The participating homes were judged on visual impact, creativity/ innovation, use of space, incorporation of a theme, and cohesiveness. "
Judges’ Choice awards were presented to first, second and third place finishers based on contest criteria. A People's Choice Award was also determined by photo submissions from the contestants and most online votes from the public.
Christmas Gnomes lost in Smeeville presented by the Smee family at 2158 W. Union Ave. was the People's Choice winner. Other top finishers in the Judges Choice awards were Santa's Toy Shop at 1686 River Springs Ave. presented by the Carbajals that took second; and A Lit Christmas at 645 N. Belmont St. presented by Josh Markin and A Miranda Christmas at 635 Salisbury presented by the Carbajals tied for third.
Parks and Leisures services encourages all families to grab a cup of cocoa and tour all of the festive homes in the community. All participants received a yard sign to identify their home as being part of the contest. “Each of the locations is unique and creative in its own way,” Parks and Leisure Services stated.
A complete map can be found on the City of Porterville website under the Parks and Leisure Services department. For more information, call (559) 791-7695 and be sure to follow Parks and Leisure Services on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter for all of the latest updates.
Other participating homes in the contest were: Old-school Christmas, Martinez family, 870 N. Plano St. No. 101; Christmas on Dixie, Monroe family, 968 E. Dixie Dr.; yeah throw that up, Casa de Perez, 922 W. Springville Ave.; Candy Cane Village, Miller family, 2311 West Orange Ave.; Hey Edison I need more Power!, Davin family Christmas, 2264 W. San Lucia Ct.; Winter Wonderland, Wonderlands, 1966 N. Newcomb St.
Colorful, beautiful, funny, Zepeda, Martinez family, 1275 W. Westfield Ave.; Frosty's Place, M and M Conner, 1240 Ohio Place; Candy Christmas, Nuckols 'n' King, 854 W. Kanai Avenue; Shining Bright, Day family, 61 Carmelita St.; Musical Christmas on Kessing Street, 90 N. Kessing; Pretty in Plaid, Deetzfam, 281 North F St.