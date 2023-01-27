Wild Boys is a film directed and co-written by Morten Forland, together with native Springville resident Vincent Catalina, who co-wrote and stars in the film with other Springville residents.
Wild Boys will be screened at the Springville Veterans Memorial Building on Friday, February 17, at 7:30 p.m., and at the Barn Theater on Saturday, February 18 at 7:30 p.m.
Catalina grew up in Springville and Porterville, attended Porterville High School and then went to college in Southern California and majored in theater. The idea behind “Wild Boys” was inspired by all the time he spent in the mountains above Springville. In 2017 he met Forland, the director, and told him about his idea.
"He was all about it. We got to work and scraped together a budget. I was able to get locations and food from all the people I knew in Springville. We were ready to shoot then the Pier Fire started and halted everything," said Catalina referring to the 2017 fire.
"We are so grateful to all the men and women who worked on that fire and kept the community safe,” Catalina said. “We were able to pick production back up about a month later. We shot the movie in 10 days and it was one of the best experiences of my life. Friends, family, and locals even got to be in the movie.
“In the years since we have been working hard to get it finished. Due to budget and the pandemic it took a long time but it's finally ready.”
Catalina said he expects the film to begin streaming this year and wants to hold a tour for the film throughout the Valley from Bakersfield to Merced to help promote it “and share what we have accomplished.
“We absolutely would not have been able to make this movie without the local community, friends and family. People really came through and helped make our dream a reality. These screenings are our way of saying thank you and showing everyone what they were a part of.”
Catalina gave what he called a “pretty brief” account of what the process was and said “anyone who sees this from the Porterville/Springville area will recognize their hometown when they watch it.”
Wild Boys hasn't yet be rated but Catalina said he expects it to be rated PC-13 for mild language, brief adult language and brief nudity.
The "Wild Boys" film is an adventure comedy shot in Springville and the mountains above. “The process of bringing this film to life was hugely influenced by the small town culture we shot the movie in,” Catalina said. “Working with the local community was a big part of the success of this film.”
The Hamburger Stand and Gifford's Market allowed for filming to be done at their places and were accommodating, Catalina said.
The story is loosely inspired by some of Catalina's experiences as a true wild boy having grown up fishing, playing with snakes, bird watching, and his true love for nature and the great outdoors.
"This film was made to showcase the beauty of the Central Valley of California, the California many of us don't know exists. The community that arose during the making of this film has been the greatest gift we could have hoped for," Catalina said.
The film centers around a girl named Kate, played by Kate Frampton Davis. When her father's last will demands her to undertake a treasure hunt, recluse Kate must venture into the wild to save her home and unexpectedly finds her life changed forever by the strangers she meets along the way.
Ill-equipped for an outdoor adventure, Kate gets lost and joins forces with a pair of untamed men she encounters in the wilderness. The trio travel far and wide, solving mysteries and hunting clues as they embark on an adventure they never imagined they would go on. When an overzealous government agent finds out about their mission, Kate must not only try to save her home, but also protect her new friends.
"We made Wild Boys with the intent of it being a light hearted film about self discovery and inclusion meant to entertain an audience of all ages,” Catalina said. “We set out to make a film for everyone to watch that doesn't take itself too seriously and is just a fun, entertaining ride with over-the-top characters. Wild Boys is, at its core, a film about conquering the fear of the unknown through compassion, heart and shared fun. We had the privilege to be able to come together as filmmakers and make a movie with heart and an adventurous spirit while showcasing the natural beauty of the California wilderness.
“People were so willing to help make this movie happen that it is something I will remember forever.”
Catalina said he's currently in pre-production on three other projects and is trying to find funding, which is the hardest part of making a movie.
Catalina added he would like to do screenings all year and partner with local community theaters with proceeds going to local nonprofits in the community or benefitting community outreach. "I want to give back to the communities," he said.
For more information find Vincent Catalina or Wild Boys on Instagram or Facebook.