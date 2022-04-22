Call it the Whistle(-Nut) Stop to promote the Sierra Springville Rodeo if you will. Because there was plenty of people who stopped to see — and even get on if they dared — the bull that came down Main Street on Thursday.
Whistle-Nut, aka Jason Dent, and his 16-year-old bull Ole, strolled down Main Street to promote this weekend's Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association, PRCA, Sierra Springville Rodeo. Whistle-Nut and Ole will be among the attractions at this weekend's rodeo and those who attend the rodeo will have a chance to get on the bull.
Whistle-Nut and Ole are a PRCA rodeo specialty act. They perform in the U.S. And Canada at shows and rodeos.
Whistle-Nut is an entertainer, barrel man, clown and stuntman. He presents, comedy, stunts and interaction with the audience. He was also featured on Big Brother 19 in 2017.
Whistle-Nut began to get Ole ready for his trip down Main Street at D and Cleveland. As they headed off om Cleveland, Antonio Avila, who works for Setton Farms, came out to see the bull.
“He's awesome,” Whistle-Nut shouted out to Avila.
Avila has never been to a rodeo. “You should come,” Whistle-Nut told Avila. “It's going to be epic. It's going to be totally worth it.”
With that, Avila took his chance to get on the bull. “Oh wow,” Avila said.
Others who took their turn on the bull were 4-year-old Eleazar Rodriguez and even a dog, River, took the chance to get on the bull.
When Whistle-Nut stopped in front of Don Vino's on Main Street, Andy Navarrete, who was visiting and on business from Orange County, checked out the bull. “I've never seen this before,” said Navarrete.
Whistle-Stop was even given the chance to take Ole inside at Union Bank. They made their way down Main Street where they ended up Bank of the Sierra, one of the sponsors for the rodeo. Other sponsors of the rodeo include Boot Barn, E.M. Tharp, EZ Angus Ranch, Porterville Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram, STORIT and the Tule River Tribe.
Along the way Sonnie Shew, president of the Young Guns Foundation made up of the volunteers who help put on the rodeo, was giving away $5 tokens to the rodeo to all those who were checking out Ole. The tokens are good for $5 off for admission or any purchase at the rodeo.
The Biggest Little Rodeo in the West, the Sierra Springville Rodeo will be held today through Sunday. Admission is $20 for adults and $12 for children 6-12. Tickets can be purchased online at springvillerodeo.org.
The action begins at 7 p.m. today with barrels and bulls. Motorcycle barrel racing will also be held at 8:30 p.m. The dance for the coronation of the Springville Rodeo Queen will be held at 9 p.m.
On Saturday, Chicks 'N' Chaps will be held at 10 a.m. and the rodeo parade will be held at 2 p.m. in downtown Springville.
Kids will have a chance to participate in mutton bustin' at 4:30 p.m., the Hide Race will be held at 5, followed by the PRCA Rodeo and grand entry at 6. A dance will follow at 9 p.m.
Those who attend on Sunday are encouraged to wear pink. Mutton bustin' will be hled at 12:30 p.m. and special events will follow at 1. The PRCA Rodeo and grand entry will get underway at 2 p.m. Sunday.