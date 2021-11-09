In another version of Six Degrees of Separation From Porterville, Herb Bonds was chosen to be Marilyn Monroe's escort while he was serving in Korea. As far as how Bonds became Monroe's escort, well, “it's his story and he's sticking to it.”
Bonds died on August 20 at the age of 92. The Korean War veteran was a long-time educator in the area, serving as the superintendent of Sunnyside School from 1974-1991 and also serving as an administrator in the Porterville Unified School District. He also served on the Porterville City Council and the Kern Community College District Board.
In February, 1954, Monroe interrupted her honeymoon with Joe DiMaggio to visit U.S. troops stationed in Korea. Sergeant Herb Bonds of Porterville was serving in Korea at the time.
Bonds said he was assigned to escort Monroe around the base. When asked how he was picked for the honor, Bonds related this story.
He said Monroe asked all of the sergeants to line up in front of her. Then she asked the officer in charge to have all the men “drop their drawers.”
Bonds said once this was done, Monroe pointed at him and said “I want that one!” Bonds told the tale numerous times and each time, with a twinkle in his eye, he would say “That's my story and I'm sticking to it.”
Bonds and long-time Porterville historian Jeff Edwards, who died at the age of 98 earlier this year, spoke at Porterville College's Cultural and Historical Awareness Program. In 2008, Bonds spoke with other Korean War veterans about their experience in Korea.
During the 2012-2013 school year, Bonds and Edwards spoke on “Dust Bowl Recollections: My Journey to California in the 1930s.”