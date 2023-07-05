It looked like Freedom Fest for 2023 was larger than last year on Saturday at the Porterville Sports Complex.
Parking shuttles from the Porterville Fair Grounds and Eagle Mountain Casino were provided which was great planning.
The City of Porterville, Eagle Mountain, and Porterville Parks and Leisure Services did it again, and providing a marvelous and fun Freedom Fest the whole community enjoyed wholeheartedly.
There was spectacular musical entertainment with DJ Swift, as always doing a great job of mixing up the music a notch, and the fire department had the invaluable and much anticipated spray zone set up, and there were all kinds of games being played at the Freedom Fest, such as frisbee, corn hole, and kids were running around playing with giant colorful beach balls.
There were acres of tents, easy ups, and picnics set up by thousands of families and huge family gatherings in the complex, with grills, and barbecues set up to cook a Independence feast, and everyone was having a stellar time despite the heat.
There were thousands of people attending from all over the Central Valley, and beyond, with visiting families.
People were having a great time despite the sweltering heat from 99 to 107 degrees.
Besides the spray zone, Magician Tim Mannix of the Comedy Magic Show performed for large crowds. He urged the children to move in close so they could easily see the tricks he performed and sleight of hand.
He did a variety of rope tricks, pulled scarves out of a hat, card tricks, had children use imaginary crayons to color and then showed them a coloring book that was empty before, and after that colored in the air and there was coloring in the book.
Fun and imaginative tricks. He had a girl pick a cup, and he filled it with water. Then he took it, put it in a sling and whirled it around without spilling a drop. Then he gave it back to her, and it was full. To show everyone he then dumped the water out.
After the magic show, a team of skydivers from Lake Elsinore flew in on schedule with a giant Old Glory flying. It was an amazing sight to see, and an experience to see them parachuting down with the flag, you could actually hear the flapping of the flag on the way down. Incredible.
When people saw the flag and skydiver flying in there were cheers.
The Freedom Fest was a great day for families, friends, fun, food, entertainment, and glorious fireworks everyone clearly enjoyed.
Many families had planned ahead, with organized games, barbecues, comfy chairs and shelters, so they could watch the fireworks in comfort after an evening of activities.
Patricia Torres, Community Liaison from Pleasant View School, and her family were having a good time seeing friends at the festival and spending quality time together. She said the festival was an amazing family oriented event the community needs more of, and her son Angel, 11, said, "This is what brings us together."
An immensely huge family tent shaded the Corona, Loera, Vela, Valentin Soliz, and Gutierrez families who were having a great time together with a few family members grilling on a large open grill. The smell of roasting meat sure smelled delicious.
Not too far away Porterville City Council member Raymond Beltran, his wife Jamie, and son Gabriel were enjoying relaxing and having family time together. "This is the biggest event our community has. And we are enjoying this patriotic event. I'm so busy that I look forward to seeing people I haven't seen in a long time. We are ready to enjoy the show today, we've got our cold drinks ready, and dinner in the cooler," Raymond Beltran said. “Just try to stay hydrated out there!"
Everywhere you looked children and adults were playing ball games, and other fun activities, and young people were dancing to music.
Ashlee Spears, who's been a teacher at Olive Street School for 18 years, was walking by with Eric Kane, and said, "We had a great time cooling off in the Fire Hose and are looking forward to the fireworks performance. It sure looks like there are more vendors this year. Have a Happy 4th!"
There were all kinds of great food vendors from delicious kettle corn, pizza, ice cream, Asian food, tacos, churros, pizza, lemonade, candy, freeze dried candy, and more. It looked like there were many more vendors than the usual 40 or so.
Amanda Yan and her family Chanel, Tiffany, and son Chris were also having a great time seeing all the sights and sounds of the festival, and Amanda said the food was great.
Robert Ricci and family were sitting out enjoying the afternoon and his son was playing with one of the giant beach balls.
"I appreciate our community for putting the Freedom Fest together,” Ricci said. “We enjoy it every year and our kids have a ball."
It was good old-fashioned fun everyone enjoyed at the Freedom Fest.
Before the spectacular and acclaimed fireworks display Efrain Martinez sang a beautiful classic operatic rendition of the Star Spangled Banner which was a pure joy to hear to wild applause from the audience.
And of course, the incredible fireworks.