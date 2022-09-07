It was a short ceremony witnessed by only a few, but that didn't make it any less significant for Don Weyhrauch — or the City of Porterville.
Weyhrauch was sworn in as Porterville's newest city council member by Judge Glade Roper at the start of Tuesday's Porterville City Council meeting. Weyhrauch represents district 4 and replaced Monte Reyes, who resigned on July 19.
The other current council members appointed Weyhrauch to the position at the council meeting on August 16. Weyhrauch will serve out Reyes' term which runs through November, 2024.
While Roper noted there were only a few in attendance to witness Weyhrauch's ceremony, he also noted it still had significance as it could have been done in a back room but it was done in public. He also noted Weyhrauch took the same oath of office state and federal officials have taken since 1862.
It was then during the Civil War President Abraham Lincoln instituted the oath of office for every government office, Roper noted.
Roper noted by taking the oath of office, Weyhrauch was affirming he wasn't going to have his duties guided by the “whims of people but by law.” Roper also said by taking the oath Weyhrauch was affring he would adhere to the important principles of the oath and “to do your very best” to serve the people.
Understandably a little nervous, Weyrauch rose his left hand after Roper asked Weyrauch to raise his right hand. “The other right hand,” Roper said.
Weyhrauch then took the oath in which he stated he would uphold the U.S. Constitution and California State Constitution along with serving the city of Porterville.
Weyhrauch then signed the form officially making him a Porterville city council member. “Ladies and gentlemen and members of the council I present your newest member,” Roper said.
“I'm truly honored to be here and to serve the people of Porterville,” Weyhrauch said. Weyrauch added he believed current and past council members have “tried their best along with staff” to make sure Porterville progresses in a “very positive and forward looking way.” He said he would work with the council to “continue that trajectory.”
Mayor Martha A. Flores then greeted Weyhrauch by saying “welcome aboard.” With that, Weyrauch began in his new duties by going with the rest of the council members into closed session.
At the meeting on August 16 when he was appointed to the council, Weyhrauch said, “I want to thank the council members for your vote of confidence.” He also said “I just want to make the statement I will humbly serve to the best of my ability.”
In his application to become a city council member Weyhrauch stated he was a an experience corporate professional and facilitator. He's now a realtor for Century 21 Jordan Link and Company and has held numerous safety management positions.
In his application he said “I love Porterville” and was “interested in building the best; in people, departments, organizations and himself.”
He added in his application his “broad base of knowledge and construction experience brings insights and solutions that reduce risk while growing professionalism from the crew to the board room.”