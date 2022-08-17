(Editor's note: This article has been updated to include the action of the Porterville City Council at its meeting on Tuesday. More details on the action will be provided in Thursday's Recorder).
Despite overwhelming support expressed for Ed McKervey, the Porterville City Council appointed Don Weyhrauch to replace Monte Reyes on the council.
Reyes resigned on July 19. Three candidates, Weyhrauch, McKervey and Dawn Bennett applied for the position and were interviewed for the position by the council on Monday.
The council quickly appointed Weyhrauch. In a vote Mayor Martha A. Flores and council members Kellie Carrillo and Lawana Tate voted for Weyhrauch while council member Milt Stowe voted for McKervey.
Carrillo then made a motion and Tate seconded a vote to appoint Weyhrauch to the council. All four council members, including Stowe, then voted to approve the motion to appoint Weyhrauch to the council.
Weyhrauch will represent district 4 and will serve out Reyes' term, which runs through November, 2024.
Three candidates vying to replace Monte Reyes on the Porterville City Council went through extensive questioning from the four current council members during a special meeting of the council on Monday night.
Ed McKervey, Dawn Bennett and Don Weyhrauch all went through extensive questioning during the session. The three all live in District 4 and are vying to represent the district which was represented by Reyes before he turned in his resignation on July 19.
In the end the council decided to hold off on appointing a candidate to replace Reyes until Tuesday night's meeting. The person selected will serve out Reyes' term through November, 2024.
It was clear McKervey had a great deal of support from the audience that packed the council chambers. The vast majority of those in attendance supported McKervey and applauded almost after every answer McKervey gave to the council's questions. But Weyhrauch and Bennett also received applause for answers to questions as well.
Tulare County Fifth District Supervisor Dennis Townsend, who also represents Porterville, also spoke during oral communications in support of McKervey.
“He's a really process oriented individual who I think will fit the city council and the board of supervisors for that matter,” Townsend said.
In his opening statement McKervey said he among those who have endorsed him for the council are State Assemblyman Devon Mathis, who also represents Porterville. McKervey added during his opening statement he received the signatures of 461 individuals in support of him for the council.
Bennett was the first to give her opening statement and admitted she was new to the city, having bought a house in Porterville in January of this year.
“We fell in love with this city,” said Bennett about her and her husband. “I love this town. I feel I can add value. It truly is an All-America City. The city has a lot of heart.”
In contrast to Bennett, McKervey said he has lived in Porterville for 50 years, noting he was the president of the Bartlett Junior High Chess Club that went unbeaten in regional competition.
In his opening statement, Weyrauch said, “There's a lot of very caring people in the community.”
The first question was asked by council member Lawana Tate, who asked each candidate why they were seeking the council position.
McKervey was the first to respond and stated “our city is at a significant inflection point” as far as the community's growth. “Our city has a huge upside potential.”
McKervey added he was confident his 30 years of “unique” experience professional and in service would be beneficial in him serving in the council position.
Weyhrauch was next and stated “it's important to get things done in our city. I'm not a politician.” “I'm just a individual” concerned about “helping the people in the district.”
Bennett responded by saying, “I'm seeking the appointment because I believe in giving back to my community.”
Council member Milt Stowe then asked what was the candidates past community involvement and how that would help them in the council position.
Weyrauch talked about his work as election poll worker, volunteering with the Red Cross and working in the recent Red Cross Sound the Alarm campaign in which smoke alarms were given to Porterville residents.
Again Bennett admitted being new to the community she didn't have a lot of involvement in this community but said, “I've got a lot as a nurse.” Bennett has worked as a registered nurse. “I bring that knowledge and experience to the table.”
McKervey noted he worked as a district manager for the Porterville Recorder in 1986 and “it really helped me to get engaged in the community.”
He said his most important community service, though, was serving as the District 5 commission on the Tulare County Redistricting Commission which helped redistrict this year the five districts the county supervisors represent.
Council member Kellie Carrillo asked if there was a specific matter that was motivating the candidates to seek the appointment.
“The abrupt answer would be no,” Bennett said. “I'm just here to serve. I just want to make a difference in my community and give back.
McKervey stated “my primary motivation is really just to offer my unique skills, abilities and experience in service of this great community.”
Weyhrauch did state his motivation included making sure the city's crime rate stays low and to support local law enforcement.
Mayor Martha A. Flores asked the candidates what they felt the role of a council member should be. McKervey stated to be engaged and accessible “to the people we serve.”
Weyrauch said he learned “the importance of listening'” and a council member should have open dialogue and to respond to any request.
Bennett said the role of a council member is to be involved with every department of the city and their decision making as well as county and state agencies as well. She also said the role of a council member was “just be a good listener.”
Tate then asked what the city's greatest challenge and opportunity were. Weyhrauch said it was to make sure residents have good paying jobs. He added mental health and homelessness were challenges. He added an opportunity is to recognize people for a job well done.
Bennett said in her time in the city she has seen what she believes to be an issue of trust with the council and the community as the council's biggest challenge. She said as far as an opportunity, “to make a difference in the community in a way that counts.”
McKervey said the biggest challenge for the city “is restoring the spirit of the community. The community I grew up in is no more. The community I grew up in is a distant memory. We need healing.”
McKervey said the city has been fracture and divided by such events as the Porterville Library Fire that killed Porterville Fire Captain Ray Figueroa and Firefighter Patrick Jones and the COVID pandemic. “We need to get back to normal. The spirit needs to be restored. That's the opportunity and the challenge.”
Stowe then asked if the candidates would run for reelection. Bennett said it would depend on the residents she serves. “I'm hopeful, but it's really up to them,” she said.
McKervey said he would run for reelection and Weyhrauch said while he's no politician he would run for reelection as well.
Carrillo asked what the candidates thought about the goals and priority capital projects the city and council have set for 2022-2023. McKervey and Weyhrauch praised the goals and priorities and McKervey stated City Manager John Lollis did a “terrific” job in establishing the priorities.
Weyhrauch said the priorities “are a solid list” and it was important that they be placed on a “fast track” to completion.
He added he liked the idea of federal American Rescue Plan funds going to small businesses, especially restaurants. “We need to take care of our small businesses,” he said.
Bennett stated “I'm here to simply achieve the end goal,” adding roads repair and safety were among her priorities.
Flores asked each candidate which committees they would like to serve. Bennett said she would like to serve on any committee that deals with arts and wouldn't object to whatever committee it was felt she could serve.
Weyhrauch said he would like to serve on the committee that deals with Community Development Block Grants and any committees dealing with public safety, public works and economic development. He also said he was interested ins erving on the Oversight Board to the Successor Agency of the Porterville Redevelopment Agency.
McKervey said he would like to serve on the Audit Committee, the Transaction and Use Tax Oversight Committee, the Project Review Committee and also the Oversight Board to the Successor Agency of the Porterville Redevelopment Agency.
In her closing statement Bennett said she was again willing to do whatever it takes including picking up garbage in the community.
“Im supremely qualified for the city council position,” McKervey said in his closing statement.
In his closing statement Weyhrauch said about the selection process, “there's no hard feelings with me. I'm proud of this city and I'm glad to be here tonight.”
The council members then asked more questions with Tate noting she was also appointed while asking how the candidates would handle possibly being looked down up because they were appointed and not elected.
“I would answer that this way whether you were appointed or elected the city charter process says your an elected official,” McKervey said.
Weyhrauch said as long as people don't “throw eggs and tomatoes I would be OK. I think can let the water roll off my back.”
Bennett said she would tell people she appreciated their opinion and to give her the chance to “prove my worth.”
Stowe then asked the question would the candidates be willing raise taxes and all three basically said they were hesitant to do so. Weyhrauch admitted in his answer in a “roundabout way — possibly.”
Bennett noted the city has the highest sales tax in the county at 9.25 percent so she would have to do a “deep dive” before raising taxes.
“I'm generally in favor of not raising taxes and making government more efficient,” McKervey said.
Carrillo asked about the candidates feelings of the relocation of Eagle Mountain Casino to the city and new business.
Bennett said she was excited about the casino but the city needs to make the recovery of small businesses from the pandemic a priority.
McKervey said the city should “embrace” the casino. “We need to support this with everything we've got” so it becomes a “juggernaut,” he said.
Weyhrauch said while the casino will provide some high paying jobs, he still stressed the need for high paying jobs in the city.
Carrillo also asked the candidates to name one positive thing the city did during the pandemic. Again Bennett admitted since she's only been here less than a year, but said “there's a lot of hard work going on here.”
McKervey stated the city being able to have revenue exceed expenses over the last two years was its greatest accomplishment during the pandemic.
“I think the city probably did a pretty good job,” said Weyhrauch about how it handled the pandemic.
Carrillo also asked the candidates about the issue concerning cannabis. “It's a thorny issue,” McKervey said.
“I'm not saying we should outlaw it outright. It does need to have some limits. We have to figure out the trade offs. We're going to have to make some tough decisions.”
“As far as the legality of it it's here,” Bennett said. “It's a done deal. We need to make the best of it. There's a lot of gray areas that need to be addressed.”
“I would hope to be part of that group that discusses it,” said Weyhrauch about the future regulations of cannabis in the city.
Stowe also asked about the issue of homelessness. “I think that's a question that needs a community answer,” Bennett said.
“Government's fueling the problem,” said McKervey, referring to the policy that has led to a problem in which those who are released from the South County Detention Facility end up on the Tule River. “They're ruining our wetlands,” McKervey said.
Weyhrauch suggested one idea instead of giving those on the street a couple of dollars, provide residents with cards to give those on the street with information on resources available to them.
All of the council members praised the candidates. “I want to applaud and commend the three applicants,” Flores said.
When it came on whether to vote on a candidate, Stowe said “I can make a decision tonight,” to the applause of the audience. But Tate and Carrillo said they needed time to go through their notes so the matter was continued to Tuesday's council meeting.