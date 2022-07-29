The Porterville Exchange Club is a step closer to placing a Battlefield Cross Sculpture at the Porterville Memorial Auditorium following their Thursday afternoon presentation before the Porterville Unified School District’s school board meeting.
Exchange Club President Eddie Hernandez talked about the club’s mission statement to honor veterans, past and present, and of Porterville’s rich patriotic history as Past President Yolanda Bocanegra held a glossy rendition of the project which was then passed to the PUSD Trustees and PUSD Superintendent Nate Nelson for a close-up look.
On Wednesday, Hernandez talked about the significance of the sculpture.
“First thing is we need to go before the school board for formal approval,” Hernandez said. “It fits right in with our mission statement to honor our veterans and our first responders.”
Hernandez said it was Exchange Club Member Felipe Martinez who first came up with presenting the idea.
“It’s his baby and everyone loved the idea,” Hernandez said. “Porterville is known for their fallen veterans and what better way and place to honor that than by placing at the Porterville Memorial Auditorium where they already have a wall of veterans who have died honored with a (photograph) and a plaque. What an appropriate place for the soldier cross.”
Hernandez also talked of placing the Battlefield Cross Sculpture on a pedestal.
“We want this to be a community project,” Hernandez said on Wednesday. “We’re not (just) Republicans, we’re not (just) Democrats. We’re Americans.”
Hernandez also said they talked to the American Legion Post 20 Commander, Robert Lassotovitch, to get his approval on the project, which he gave.
Lassotovitch attended Thursday’s board meeting and explained the sculpture as life-size and life-like.
“It will be the exact size helmet as a soldier would wear,” Lassotovitch said as he explained the significance of sticking the rifle into the ground when one dies in battle. He talked of the soldier’s boots and of his dog tags, which will hang from the rifle.
Lassotovitch praised the club’s efforts to honor soldiers who have died with the proposed monument.
“It’s one of the greatest ideas to put one in front of Porterville High School,” he said.
Bocanegra also addressed the Trustees, saying placing the monument “front and center” at the auditorium is a perfect location.
She talked of Steve Schultz’s recent book, “We Marched Through Hell” and talked of the young men from Porterville who went to Vietnam after high school and of the high per-capita loss of life.
Unfortunately many didn’t return, she said, and others have passed away or are still living here but suffering.
“This is not a Vietnam Memorial,” she stressed. “This is for all military men and women who served this country.”
“I know what it’s like to shed tears for a loved one,” she said after saying her own father, husband, son, and grandchild have served in the military. “We need this monument.”
Hernandez said with the school board’s approval, they would like to move forward with the design which will have lighting and protection from vandals.
Trustee Tom Velasquez asked if they had considered the Porterville Military Academy as a site for the placing of the monument because to him, the auditorium makes him think of Buck Shaffer and music.
“That’ll be our next project,” said Trustee Felipe Martinez, who’s also a member of the Exchange Club.
Martinez went on to explain of the high density of loss from Porterville High School.
“More important, it’s in the center of town where it will be seen by everyone,” Martinez said. “We’re in the middle of a healing process and what better way to heal us than something that unifies us and is patriotic.”
Trustees Pete Lara and Jim Carson also spoke highly of the project before Trustee Lillian Durbin talked of the City’s great heritage and said the item before the board wasn’t an action item, and therefore no voting was necessary.
PUSD accepted the future sculpture as a gift, and the Porterville Exchange Club said they will return at a future date with official information, including proposed size dimensions and plan.