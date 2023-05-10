For at least five days those in the community can visit the Porterville Zoo. And the circus is coming to town too in the form of a unique two-man performing team. It's all at the Porterville Fair.
Noah's Way Exotic Petting Zoo and Educational Show will be open throughout the entire duration of the Porterville Fair while the fair is running from May 17-21. Also Eli March and “Scramble James” Hughes of Circus Luminescence will be featured at the fair.
Noah's Way Exotic Petting Zoo and Educational Show promises to provide an “EdZOOcation” and pony rides are also provided as part of the exhibit. The zoo consists of deer, antelope, kangaroos, wallabies, llamas, camels, four-horn sheep and exotic cattle. In addition there will be mini goats and horses and an occasional baby bison or yak.
All of the animals are hand raised and love interacting with people.
Noah's Way Exotic Zoo was developed in 1999. The zoo has since been improved from just farm animals to the addition of various exotic animals.
For more information visit the Noah's Way Exotic Petting Zoo and Educational Show Facebook page.
March and Hughes are more than just a two-man juggling act. They're really a two-man circus act. March and Hughes did win the Gold Medal at the 2018 International Juggling Association's competition.
But they do so much more. They provide a unique and joyful roving performance. Their innovative, energetic, contemporary vaudeville show includes award-winning partner juggling, breathtaking acrobatics, epic combination tricks and they also provide a magic show. They deliver their show with charm and plenty of comedy.
Circus L’s exploits can be followed @CircusLuminescence on Instagram or Facebook or by visiting www.CircusL.com.
The fair will be held from 5 to 11 p.m. Wednesday, May 17 and Thursday, May 18, from 5 p.m. to midnight Friday, May 19, from 2 p.m. to midnight Saturday, May 20 and from 2 to 11 p.m. Sunday, May 21.
The schedule for when Circus L will perform is as follows: Wednesday, May 17 and Thusday, May 18 – 6, 7:30, 8:45 p.m.; Friday, May 19 – 6:30, 8, 9:30 p.m.; Saturday, May 20 – 4:30, 6:30,8:30, 10 p.m.; Sunday, May 21, 4:30, 6:30, 8:30, 10 p.m.
Admission for one day is $12, $7 for seniors 55 and older, $7 for children 6-12 and free for ages 5 and younger. A pass for all five days of the fair is $48 and $28 for seniors 55 and older and children 6-12.
Parking is $8 per day or $25 parking pass for the duration of the fair. VIP parking is $40 for the duration of the fair.
For more information call 781-6582 or visit www.portervillefair.com