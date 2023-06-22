Treasure Weisenberger is taking over as the Burton School District's assistant superintendent of education services.
Weisenberger was appointed to the position by the Burton School Board at its meetin on Tuesday. Weisenberger replaces David Shimer, who's replacing the retiring Sergio Mendoza as the district's superintendent.
Weisenberger has been serving as the district's director of human resources. Weisenberger started her career in education 24 years ago in 1999 as an elementary school teacher at Burton Elementary and has been in the district ever since.
Weisenberger said she fell in love with teaching and with the Burton community from day one and decided to dedicate her passion for teaching to the District where she has served as teacher, vice principal, principal, and as director of human resources since 2017.
“I appreciate and value all of the opportunities I have had to learn and grow in the Burton School District,” Weisenberger said.
She said she takes pride in all the work she has been able to do alongside other professionals to serve Burton students and staff. She added she looks forward to continuing to work as a team with the Educational Services Department to ensure Burton students receive a high quality education and the services they need.
“I am honored to be selected as the next assistant superintendent of educational services for the Burton School District,” Weisenberger said. “I can’t wait to work with the Educational Services team to continue to provide high quality instruction and engaging learning experiences for all Burton students.” “We are excited to have Treasure join our team as the new assistant superintendent of educational services as we plan for the new school year,” Shimer said. “Treasure is a true representative of commitment and passion, she has been with our district for her entire career in education and brings a wealth of knowledge to our team that includes her experiences as a teacher, site administrator, and district level director.
“We have both worked together in the district for many years and I have seen her build many strong relationships within the district as well as the community that she serves. I am looking forward to seeing Treasure bring new and exciting academic and extracurricular opportunities to our students as we pursue our mission of empowering the whole child to be college and world ready,”
Weisenberger will begin in her new position on July 1.