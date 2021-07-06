The Porterville Fair Ride and Dine event set for July 8 through 11 will have plenty of chances to ride.
Butler Amusements which is providing the rides for the fair is providing plenty of rides. Here's all the rides or attractions those attending the fair are schedule to have a chance to take advantage of:
Vertigo, Hawaiian Express, Turbo, Giant Wheel, Quazar, Mega Flip, Tilt A Whirl, Kite Flyer, Giant Scooters, Scrambler, State Fair Slide, Mardi Gras Funhouse, Grand Carousel, Zombie Carnival, Pirate Jet, Jumping Jubos, Chopper Hopper, Rockin Tug, Wacky Tracks Funhouse, Looney Tooter Train, Tom Kangaroo, Wacky Worm Coaster, Quad Runner, Wet Boat.
The list of rides is subject to change. Presale ride wristbands are $24. Wristbands for rides will go on sale at the fair after 4 p.m. July 8 for $29.
Presale ride wristbands can be purchased at both Bank of the Sierra branches, Town and Country Market, Vallartara Market Shopping Center, Grocery Outlet and Evans Feed and Livestock Supply.
Admission to the fair for ages 6 and older is $5 and free for 5 and under. Parking is also $5. Tickets for the fair that were sold two years ago will be honored. Those with questions can call 559-781-6582.
The schedule for the fair will be 4 to 11 p.m. Thursday, July 8 and Friday, July 9, 2 p.m. to midnight Saturday, July 10 and 2 to 11 p.m. Sunday, July 11.
Throughout the entire time at the fair the Butler Amusements Main Midway featuring rides, attractions and games, Kiddie Land, food, commercial vendors and the Eagles Lodge Beer Garden in which beer and wine will be sold will be featured. Butler Amusements is providing the rides, games and concessions.
There will also be plenty of choices when it comes to food. Those attending will find their favorite dogs whether it be corn or bacon wrapped with many other options.
There will also be plenty of deep fried choices along with specialty pizza, barbecue, tacos, burritos and nachos.
For dessert there will be specialty funnel cake, churro sundaes, shaved ice from the Kona Ice truck, root beer floats and California Ice Cream.