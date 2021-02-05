While a public memorial service can't be held due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Porterville Fire Department is still making sure firefighters Captain Raymond Figueroa and Patrick Jones will be honored on the one-year anniversary of the Porterville Public Library fire.
No in-person memorial service will be held. But a service will be prerecorded and released on the Porterville Fire Department's Facebook page at 4 p.m. February 18. The video will include an Honor Guard Ceremony and speeches from Porterville Fire Chief Dave LaPere, family members of Jones and Figueroa and other community leaders.
Dispatch will also alert all stations at 4:16 p.m. as a moment of silence over the radio honoring Figueroa and Jones will be held. The video will be broadcast the the approximate time last year's Porterville Library fire happened.
All COVID precautions have been taken during the making of the memorial video, the fire department stated.
This month all Porterville Fire Department personnel are also wearing a special memorial shirt in honor of Figueroa and Jones. The shirts can be purchased by the public for $16 by Glory Graphics Studio located at 44 W. Mill.