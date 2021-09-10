Six days before the World Trade Center was attacked by terrorists on September 11, 2001, Porterville resident Alice Armstrong and her sister Belva Quattrin were standing on the 107th floor of the Twin Towers viewing area.
“We were taking photos of the bridges and the buildings and of each other,” Armstrong said. “That was 20 years ago but it still hits me every year. I remember the horror of seeing (on television) people jumping from the building. And then I see the image of us up there. What if we had been there that day? Even if we were not up on the building, anywhere in New York City would have been horrible.”
Armstrong and Quattrin left Porterville on September 3, 2001 for what they called their “Big Adventure in New York and Washington D.C.” They had no idea just how big the adventure would be, or that New York — and the two of them — would never be the same again.
On the actual morning of September 11, 2001, Armstrong and Quattrin were at Arlington National Cemetery in Washington D.C.
“At approximately 9:40 a.m., we heard a really loud explosion and felt the earth quiver,” Armstrong said. “We asked about it and we were told they are always shooting cannons there. That it was a cannon going off.”
Armstrong said she knew it was more than that. She just knew it was more than a cannon.
And that's when she looked towards the sound of where the explosion was heard and saw what she described as “a mushroom-shaped cloud rising from the direction of the Pentagon.”
“We were staying at a hotel across from the Pentagon,” she said. “When we first got there and looked out our window, I said to my sister, ‘Look! There’s the Pentagon.’”
The two sisters stood still watching in horror and wondering what was happening.
“All of a sudden they were hustling everyone out of Arlington and closing the doors,” Armstrong said. “We tried to get information but they wouldn’t say anything. We had no idea what was going on. Then we started hearing all kinds of rumors.”
There were no televisions and no facilities but rumors were spreading among those there the White House and the U.S. Capitol were gone.
“We immediately tried to call home. My husband had just lost his hearing so I couldn’t call him. My daughter was teaching at Burton. We couldn’t get through to anyone,” Armstrong said.
The sisters had gone to Arlington by tour bus — leaving them with no idea of how to return to their hotel.
After several minutes of wandering around with all the other “dazed souls” — the two sisters connected with two couples.
“We met two brothers and their wives and asked them what happened. They had heard of the twin towers. We were absolutely horrified. We had just been there, clear to the top. And then we had found stairs and climbed those to another level,” Armstrong said as she recalled their World Trade Center visit. “We didn’t know what to do. We didn’t know if our hotel was going to be open or it was even still standing.”
Armstrong and Quattrin walked with the two couples to the nearest subway and the next subway — both were closed. They ended up walking for two miles, ending up in an area called Rosslyn.
“The entire landscape was surreal. The buildings had been evacuated and people were milling around with shocked looks on their faces — many of them talking on cell phones,” Armstrong said.
After finding a place to eat, Armstrong said she was finally able to reach her mother and asked her to inform the rest of the family they were safe.
“She was so relieved to hear from us,” Armstrong said. “The streets, metro, and bridges had been closed to traffic and we still did not know if our hotel had been hit. The Metro reopened around 2 p.m. and we went back to the hotel and spent the remainder of the day watching reports of the terrorist attacks.”
The hotel suspended all guest shuttle services. All of the vans were in use by the fire department at the Pentagon, Armstrong said.
“There was a great deal of activity around our hotel as it had been turned into a triage for the Pentagon rescue efforts,” Armstrong said. “There were many National Guardsmen, FBI agents, ATF agents staying in the hotel. And there was constant activity of ambulances, fire engines, and sirens.”
At one point, she said, the two sisters went up to the 17th floor and looked down upon the damaged area of the Pentagon. And she and her sister also walked with a group of hotel guests to a little hill overlooking the Pentagon.
DELAYED
The sisters were originally scheduled to fly home on Sept. 13. But that didn't happen as all flights were canceled. The sisters took advantage of continuing with their sightseeing, and though most National Landmarks were closed, they heard the Smithsonian museums were open to the public.
“There were a lot of people at the hotel who didn’t leave. The Hotel was a Triage Center to fire and FBI people but they kept letting us stay. We had a room with two bedrooms. It was really nice and we each had plenty of alone time,” Armstrong said, adding they had no way to leave. “We went to the Smithsonian and had the place all to ourselves. Eventually Mt. Vernon opened and we went there too.”
Between visiting museums and other sites, the sisters kept having their flight home canceled and rescheduled by the airlines. Originally rescheduled for September 14, it was canceled, due to planes being grounded, and rebooked on September 15 out of Reagan National, to September 16 out of Baltimore Washington International, and finally to September 17 out of Dulles Airport. That flight wasn't canceled.
“The airport was pretty wild. There were people everywhere,” she said.
It wasn't the vacation they had planned, she said, but they made the most of it while they were there and realize that she and her sister were front-row spectators to history in the making. And it was a difficult time, she said, because all they really wanted was to be back home with family.
“This is something that we’ll look back on in 10 years and say ‘My God, we’ve been through an experience that only a few people have had,” Armstrong said during a phone interview back in 2001.
Now it has been 20 years and she still feels the sadness and horror of what happened — and of the tragedy of hate, she said.
“It’s been 20 years,” she said. “I wonder what we can do to eliminate the hate of America.”