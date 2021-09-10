Even though Porterville native Dave Sobyra is retired from the military, he's continuing a distinguished career by leading a university that provides training for the U.S. Government's security professionals.
Sobyra was also at the Pentagon when it was attacked on 9/11. Sobyra was in a meeting on the other side of the building from the portion of the Pentagon was hit and was continuously in meetings after the Pentagon was struck.
Sobyra is a retired U.S. Marine Corps Lieutenant Colonel and helicopter pilot. He flew combat missions in Desert Storm and was a member of the Presidential Helicopter Squadron, flying Marine 1.
He served as the Technology Branch Chief in the Joint Staff J-5 from 2000-2003. The Joint Staff J5 proposes strategies, plans and policy recommendations to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.
Sobyra also worked for 15 years in the Office of the Under Secretary for Defense for Policy, holding a number of officer and leadership roles focused on international programs security, stability operations, counternarcotics policy, Western Hemisphere affairs and personnel.
He also served as the executive director of the Center for Complex Operations at the Department of Defense's National Defense University. The university provides high-level education, training and professional development for national security leaders.
In addition he served as Director for Regional Programs in the Office of the Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense, working in counternarcotics and global threats. In that position he led a team overseeing five combatant command counternarcotics programs.
He also served as the chief of staff for the Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Western Hemisphere affairs. He went on to serve as the Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense's personnel director.
Sobyra began his federal civilian career in 2003 as a staff officer in the Office of International and Policy at the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency. The Department of Defense Agency collects, analyzes and distributes geospatial intelligence in support of national security.
In recent years Sobyra has played an integral role in the development of the Department of Defense's Defense Security Cooperation University. He now serves as the institution's acting president.
As President Sobyra oversees the School for Security Cooperation Studies which provides education, training, and research for the U.S. security workforce; the International School of Education and Advising which also deals with international legal studies; and oversees International Military Training and Education programs for the Defense Security Cooperation Agency.
DSCU provides education, training, and advising to U.S. military officers, civilian government officials, international military officers and officials and industry partners. Over the last year, DSCU students completed more than 17,000 individual courses.
Sobyra joined DSCA in August 2019 as the Division Chief for Policy and Analytics in the Workforce Development Directorate. In this role he was responsible for policy, planning and resources for the Security Cooperation Workforce Development Program. He also oversaw the development DSCU following its opening in September 2019.
Sobyra holds a bachelor's in history from Cal State Bakersfield and a master's from the Marine Corps University, George Mason University School of Public Policy and National War College. He's also a Society for Human Resources Management Certified Professional.